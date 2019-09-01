Donovan Mitchell, USA Dominate Czech Republic in 88-67 Win at FIBA World Cup

Yifan Ding/Getty Images

The United States opened its 2019 FIBA World Cup with a convincing 88-67 win over the Czech Republic, and its top stars showed up in a big way.

Led by Donovan Mitchell (16 points), Harrison Barnes (14 points), Kemba Walker (13 points, four assists) and Jayson Tatum (10 points, four rebounds), the Americans relied on a balanced attack and quality depth to overwhelm the Czechs.

Mitchell provided one of the game's signature moments with a fourth-quarter dunk, while Walker broke some ankles with this stepback three::

And while Tatum has become better known for his versatile offensive game in his young career, he flashed some serious defensive chops with this block:

Center Myles Turner provided the rest of the defensive impetus for the starting lineup, with seven rebounds and two blocks, while Khris Middleton (eight points) and Joe Harris (nine points) each provided scoring off the bench.

Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky led the Czechs with 17 points and five assists, while Jaromir Bohacik and Vojtech Hruban each added 13 points in the loss.

Satoransky also provided a memorable drive and slam in the loss:

For a United States team that raised eyebrows back home with a 98-94 loss to Australia in an exhibition matchup ahead of the FIBA World Cup, Sunday's dominant showing will alleviate some concerns.

Granted, the Czech Republic isn't on the same level as some of the other foes the United States might face in their quest to win this tournament, but it was nonetheless a positive sign to see the team's starting lineup of Walker, Mitchell, Barnes, Tatum and Turner control the game.

For an American side lacking its greatest stars, winning this year's FIBA World Cup is hardly a foregone conclusion. But the ability level is still high, and if young talent like Mitchell and Tatum continue to play at a high level, the U.S. will be tough to beat.

The United States will next be in action on Tuesday against Turkey, while the Czech Republic will face Japan that same day.