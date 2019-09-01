AEW All Out Results: Chris Jericho Enters GOAT Discussion and More Hot Takes

1 of 4

Credit: James Musselwhite/AEW

Is Chris Jericho the greatest of all time?

That notion may have been laughable the last time we saw him in a WWE ring but what he has accomplished since leaving the comfy confines of Vince McMahon's traveling circus has added credibility to the debate.

Jericho completely reinvented himself, leaving behind the Y2J persona that made him a household name at the height of the Attitude Era and adopted a darker, more vicious and violent persona that earned him rave reviews in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and a high-profile deal as AEW's most significant signing.

If the evolution of his character and the show-stealing matches he had with Kenny Omega, Tetsuya Naito and Kazuchika Okada were not enough to state his claim to GOAT status, his victory over Hangman Page to become the first AEW champion certainly is.

Tony Khan and the rest of AEW management believed in Jericho's ability to tell stories, to draw fans and to fuel interest in the product at age 48 to such an extent that it chose him to the torch carrier for the company as it embarks on a weekly television show on TNT. That is a testament to the future Hall of Famer's ability to adapt his ring style and constantly change his character enough to stay fresh and interesting in ways others with his experience may not have been comfortable doing.

This is not an instance of an over-the-hill Hulk Hogan clinging to his spot in 1995 WCW, still imploring fans say prayers and take vitamins. Jericho is a visionary performer who understands what he must do to keep the audience invested, to maintain his brand and to help AEW be the revolutionary promotion it claims to be.

In doing so, he has firmly inserted his name in the conversation alongside Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair for greatest wrestler ever recognition.