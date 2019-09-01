AEW All Out Results: Chris Jericho Enters GOAT Discussion and More Hot Takes

AEW All Out Results: Chris Jericho Enters GOAT Discussion and More Hot TakesSeptember 1, 2019
Chris Jericho once again made history Saturday night at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, becoming the company's first world heavyweight champion and firmly entrenching himself in the greatest of all-time conversation.
The legendary performer's latest accolade joins a resume rife with championships and accomplishments but his argument for all-time greatness has as much to do with his ability to evolve, adapt and compel three decades into his career.
His win, and status among the most outstanding wrestlers of all time, was not the only significant takeaway from the historic extravaganza, though.
Pac's win over Kenny Omega, the revelation of the women's title match for October 2 and the involvement of legends in one of the night's most prominent bouts also left fans buzzing and generated some hot takes in the show's wake.
Chris Jericho's Evolution, Title Win Fuels His GOAT Argument
Is Chris Jericho the greatest of all time?
That notion may have been laughable the last time we saw him in a WWE ring but what he has accomplished since leaving the comfy confines of Vince McMahon's traveling circus has added credibility to the debate.
Jericho completely reinvented himself, leaving behind the Y2J persona that made him a household name at the height of the Attitude Era and adopted a darker, more vicious and violent persona that earned him rave reviews in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and a high-profile deal as AEW's most significant signing.
If the evolution of his character and the show-stealing matches he had with Kenny Omega, Tetsuya Naito and Kazuchika Okada were not enough to state his claim to GOAT status, his victory over Hangman Page to become the first AEW champion certainly is.
Tony Khan and the rest of AEW management believed in Jericho's ability to tell stories, to draw fans and to fuel interest in the product at age 48 to such an extent that it chose him to the torch carrier for the company as it embarks on a weekly television show on TNT. That is a testament to the future Hall of Famer's ability to adapt his ring style and constantly change his character enough to stay fresh and interesting in ways others with his experience may not have been comfortable doing.
This is not an instance of an over-the-hill Hulk Hogan clinging to his spot in 1995 WCW, still imploring fans say prayers and take vitamins. Jericho is a visionary performer who understands what he must do to keep the audience invested, to maintain his brand and to help AEW be the revolutionary promotion it claims to be.
In doing so, he has firmly inserted his name in the conversation alongside Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair for greatest wrestler ever recognition.
Pac's Win Cements Status as Company's Lead Heel of the Future
There was a stunned silence that fell over the Sears Center Arena as Pac forced Kenny Omega to sleep, defeating The Best Bout Machine clean in the center of the ring. The Bastard had emerged from shadows, seized an opportunity vacated by Jon Moxley due to injury, and conquered the AEW fan base's favorite wrestler in definitive fashion.
There was no chicanery or shortcut. Pac simply squared off with the wrestler considered the most gifted in-ring performer of his generation and beat him. In doing so, he established himself the centerpiece villain of AEW's bright future.
In one night, the talented competitor erased the creative frustrations of his WWE run and established himself the heel many expected him to be when he was announced for a match against Hangman Page at Double or Nothing this past May. A miserable heel who is even more unlikable due to his ability to back up everything he says between the ropes, as evidenced by his victory over Omega, he has the opportunity to supplant Chris Jericho if and when the new AEW champion steps away from regular competition.
The reaction of the fans to Pac's win not only represents the relationship the audience has with Omega but intensifies their dislike for a heel that will need all of that heat if, and when, he rises to the top of the promotion and takes on the role denied him in McMahonland.
Riho vs. Nyla Rose Is the Perfect Match to Crown AEW's First Women's Champion
The road to crowning a women's champion has not been an easy, consistent or even logical one for AEW but by the end of All Out, it felt as though the company had chosen the right two competitors at the right time to square off for the gold October 2 on TNT.
Nyla Rose has been one of the breakout stars for the promotion, showcasing a power and agility few expect from a woman of her size. She has been a revelation, showing great intensity against someone like Awesome Kong while exhibiting the speed and willingness to bump while competing against smaller, more athletically gifted competitors.
One such competitor is Riho, who pinned Rose to score an upset victory in a three-way dance back at Fyter Fest. Thanks to her underdog win against Hikaru Shida at All Out, she has the opportunity to etch her name in the company's history books by knocking off The Native Beast one more time.
There has been a decided lack of storyline advancement in the women's division so to see management set up their first women's title bout based on Riho's win over Rose, which motivated the latter to win the Casino Battle Royale and earn her spot in the historic bout, is a welcome change.
That they have been the two most consistent and prominent members of the division since Double or Nothing in May further lends credibility to the idea that they belonged in the historic title bout.
The underdog babyface vs. the bigger, stronger heel is a timeless story told throughout wrestling history, most effectively by Sting and Vader in early 1990s WCW. It will always work if done correctly. We have seen the chemistry the performers have with each other in the past. Now in a singles bout, they will have the opportunity to set the bar for the AEW women's division in the best and most logical match the company could have produced.
Horsemen Overshadow Emotional Battle Between Cody and Shawn Spears
There was a lot to love about All Out but one element that left a sour taste was the promotion's reliance on stars of the past during the grudge match between Cody and Shawn Spears.
What should have been an emotional rollercoaster of a match that let Cody be the master storyteller he is while elevating Spears to his level was, instead, an overly messy, heavily gimmicked match that put too much emphasis on the great Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson.
Blanchard incessantly interfered. Anderson's arrival and spinebuster to Spears was the coolest moment of the match, and therein lies the problem. Cody and Spears are major players in AEW. They are the stars around whom storylines will be built and championships determined. Yet, they were not the focal point or the most memorable part of their own pay-per-view match.
Yes, the legitimacy that comes along with Blanchard and Anderson appearing on your event is undeniable. They are legendary performers whose legacies are well-established. They mean something to fans young and old because of their contributions to the industry, but you cannot promote yourself as a revolutionary alternative to WWE and then rely on legends to get your matches over in the same way McMahon's company reverts to nostalgia to do the same.
It is something AEW must address or risk subjecting themselves to criticisms of hypocrisy.