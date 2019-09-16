WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 16

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Clash of Champions was a night where champions largely came out on top. From Seth Rollins' impressive defeat of Braun Strowman to AJ Styles' dominant showing against Cedric Alexander, Raw champions stood tall.

With the field wide open for new challengers, fresh talent stepped up to make sure those same champions were not standing tall by the end of the September 16 edition of Monday Night Raw.

What would Bray Wyatt do next to keep his edge over Rollins? Would Strowman take his main event loss with grace or cause even more destruction?

Who would stand up to Styles and The OC next? Could anyone truly match their sheer strength in numbers?

Could anyone keep Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks apart after their brutal match-ending brawl on Sunday? Would Bayley continue to take the wrong path for the sake of her best friend?

Most importantly, one question stood out for this week's Monday Night Raw. Who would be the next King of the Ring? Would Chad Gable complete his heroic underdog story or would Baron Corbin begin a true reign of terror over WWE?

Only time would tell on this packed episode on the night after Clash of Champions.