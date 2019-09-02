WWE Monday Night Raw: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 2

0 of 10

With WWE Clash of Champions rapidly approaching, the September 2 edition of Monday Night Raw promised major matches and important moments on the road to the next big event.

King of the Ring continued into the quarterfinals with two fascinating matches promised. In a sequel to their showstealer at Stomping Grounds, Ricochet competed against Samoa Joe. Meanwhile, an injured Cedric Alexander walked into a fight with a motivated Baron Corbin.

Every current champion in the women's division was set to appear in a first-time-ever Women's Championship Showcase match. Becky Lynch and Bayley teamed against the seemingly unstoppable duo of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

A contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship was announced where the two would get a chance to speak their minds.

Not one to make announcements lightly, Bray Wyatt also promised to give fans the latest edition of Firefly Fun House to reveal a major challenge.

This week's Raw needed to keep the focus toward Clash of Champions and add more heat to the established title matches, which was easy to accomplish given the promised card.