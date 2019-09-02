WWE Monday Night Raw: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 2September 3, 2019
WWE Monday Night Raw: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 2
With WWE Clash of Champions rapidly approaching, the September 2 edition of Monday Night Raw promised major matches and important moments on the road to the next big event.
King of the Ring continued into the quarterfinals with two fascinating matches promised. In a sequel to their showstealer at Stomping Grounds, Ricochet competed against Samoa Joe. Meanwhile, an injured Cedric Alexander walked into a fight with a motivated Baron Corbin.
Every current champion in the women's division was set to appear in a first-time-ever Women's Championship Showcase match. Becky Lynch and Bayley teamed against the seemingly unstoppable duo of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
A contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship was announced where the two would get a chance to speak their minds.
Not one to make announcements lightly, Bray Wyatt also promised to give fans the latest edition of Firefly Fun House to reveal a major challenge.
This week's Raw needed to keep the focus toward Clash of Champions and add more heat to the established title matches, which was easy to accomplish given the promised card.
The OC Ruin Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman's Contract Signing
The contract signing for the WWE Universal Championship opened the show. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman both talked about why they felt they were poised to win at Clash of Champions.
AJ Styles interrupted with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The Phenomenal One demanded that he and his friends both get shots at the men in the ring, starting a brawl. Strowman and Rollins vs. Gallows and Anderson was made official after things calmed for a moment.
The United States champion tried to distract the faces throughout, but the Universal champion managed to roll up Anderson for the win. Afterward, a brawl started where The Monster Among Men accidentally knocked down his future opponent.
This left Strowman alone, and Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode took advantage. They ran down to the ring, and a five-on-one mauling allowed the heels to lay out Strowman then Rollins. Everyone held The Monster up for a Phenomenal Forearm.
Result
Rollins and Strowman def. Gallows and Anderson by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fun and memorable opening to Raw. The typical contract signing was broken up by a third party, which quickly turned the segment into a good match. The post-match beatdown sold the heels as a true threat for the first time in weeks.
That said, it is awkward to have thrown so many championships into a single feud at a time when every title will soon be on the line. Styles doesn't even need to be US champion right now to make this story work.
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder
Following their attack in the previous segment, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode kept their momentum up in a dominant showing over Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. The Glorious One connected with a Glorious DDT on Hawkins to make an emphatic statement.
Result
Roode and Ziggler def. Hawkins and Ryder by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
There wasn't much to this match, but it did its job. Roode and Ziggler are good enough singles competitors to mask their lack of cohesion as a team. They didn't completely squash Hawkins and Ryder, but they also clearly looked like the better duo.
It will be interesting to see how long this story lasts. These two could certainly make an impact with time to find their chemistry. Right now, they just feel like a haphazard alliance.
Natalya vs. Lacey Evans
Natalya ran down Lacey Evans on the ramp, starting the match early. The Queen of Harts continued the attack once the bell rang, but The Lady found the right trick to escape Natalya long enough to connect with the Woman's Right.
She threw a handkerchief at Evans then planted her with her signature punch to take the win.
Result
Evans def. Natalya by pinfall
Grade
D+
Analysis
Despite the fast start, this was a very fairly bland match that never really got going. Natalya did her best, but it was not enough to make Evans stand out.
At some point, The Sassy Southern Belle needs to prove she deserves wins like this. She is out of the title contender much like her opponent, but Natalya should be higher on the pecking order at this point.
Becky Lynch Accepts Sasha Banks' Challenge for Clash of Champions
Becky Lynch marched to the ring to address her history with Sasha Banks, admitting she taunted The Boss into returning for years of mistreatment. She called out Banks, who answered the call.
While The Boss talked a big game, she refused to step into the ring with The Man. She instead challenged Lynch to a match at Clash of Champions which the Raw women's champion happily accepted.
Grade
B+
Analysis
In spite of Banks continued struggles in moments on the mic, this was another strong segment for the most high profile women's feud since WrestleMania. It felt like Banks was the first person on the same level as Lynch, challenging her at her best.
This is the best feud Lynch has had since WrestleMania, and it's only getting started. Hopefully, the Clash of Champions contest is only the beginning.
King of the Ring: Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin
The OC laid out Cedric Alexander backstage during an interview just because they could, injuring Alexander's left arm. This gave The Lumbar Legacy, who was already nursing injuries from his match with Cesaro last week, a massive disadvantage.
Baron Corbin instantly targeted the bad arm using the steel post. The Lone Wolf reveled in attacking the arm with submission moves and elbows. A lucky dodge by Alexander sent Corbin left shoulder-first into the steel posts, and The Lumbar Legacy sent that arm into the post repeatedly.
The damage was not quite enough though as the former Constable tripped Alexander and connected with End of Days to take the win.
Result
Corbin def. Alexander by pinfall to advance to the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament
Grade
A
Analysis
While Corbin's win will likely be divisive for fans, this match was one of the strongest of his entire career. He slowed things down to isolate the arm of Alexander, but it never felt like he was just stalling for time. The contest picked up, and Alexander took over in an emphatic flurry.
The chemistry between these two should lead to a serious feud down the line. It's a shame Alexander did not advance further, but he should be set up as the likeliest challenger to Styles at Clash of Champions.
The Vikings Raiders vs. Brian Thomas and Tyler Hastings
Obvious jobbers Brian Thomas and Tyler Hastings announced they had come all the way from Pittsburgh to make the most of their opportunity. The Viking Raiders were not impressed and laid out the two with ease, connecting with the Viking Experience for the win.
Result
Raiders def. Thomas and Hastings by pinfall
Grade
D
Analysis
Viking Raiders continue to win squash matches that they do not need to be winning. They should be fighting legitimate opponents such as The OC who they fought to a double disqualification last week.
King of the Ring: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe called everyone else a liar for declaring their victory in King of the Ring because he was the only one right for the title. In a pretaped interview, Ricochet made his own statement, saying he could not accept a reality where Joe is king.
The One and Only was not ready for the punishment The Samoan Submission Specialist dished out as he stopped Ricochet dead with a brutal attack particularly focused on his legs.
All Ricochet had left was to stay in the match. It was a physical war where Joe could not put The One and Only down. The Samoan Submission Specialist caught his opponent with a Coquina Clutch on the top rope, and the two fell to the mat with both shoulders down for three.
The referee was not able to make a ruling as it looked to be a draw. Corey Graves headed backstage to interview referee John Cone, who announced despite the anger of Baron Corbin that both men would compete next week in the semifinals in a triple threat.
Result
Ricochet vs. Joe goes to a draw with both advancing to the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament
Grade
B+
Analysis
Before the finish, this was another great showing in the King of the Ring tournament. Joe and Ricochet have only been great together, and they absolutely delivered with plenty of time. It was a technical showcase for Joe as he wore down Ricochet right to the brink.
The ending put a damper on everything. There should always be a requirement that there is one winner in a tournament match. Ricochet and Joe are seemingly being protected by the decision, but neither truly benefits.
Bray Wyatt Challenges the Universal Champion to a Hell in a Cell Match
Bray Wyatt started Firefly Fun House by challenging the winner of Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman to a Hell in a Cell match. A Vince McMahon puppet popped up to demand that Wyatt not hurt his moneymakers before The Eater of Worlds fed him money.
Wyatt felt confident in his challenge and using The Fiend to enact revenge on these men for taking a title he rightfully deserved.
Grade
A
Analysis
Firely Fun House has always been great, and it was nice to have it return here especially since it revealed the next focus of Wyatt. He could certainly wait for this opportunity and take out a few other wrestlers first, but the end result had to be a spotlight this big.
The Fiend dominating Rollins and taking the title would be the ultimate statement of just deadly Wyatt truly has become. He waited a year to get back in the ring just to allow WWE to set up this character. Now it's time to pay him back.
The Miz vs. Cesaro
Cesaro came out swinging in this match, striking The Miz with precision and throwing him around with ease. It seemed as though The A-Lister was out of his depth, but he suddenly caught The Swiss Superman with a Skull Crushing Finale for the victory.
Result
Miz def. Cesaro by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a fun sprint, but it did not feel like it accomplished anything. Miz was dominated throughout, yet he won. He did not look like a worthy title contender, and Cesaro does not benefit from the showcase or the loss.
This was mostly just filler. The real shame here was that these two can certainly have a great match with major stakes. The problem as always is that Cesaro is losing so often that nothing he does matters unless he's going to actually win.
Bayley and Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
In backstage interviews, Bayley and Sasha Banks were asked about their personal relationship despite their different perspectives, and they refused to say anything.
Banks interrupted this tag team match early to watch this contest up close. After Becky Lynch got the hot tag and dominated both Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, The Boss ran in and planted The Man with a backstabber, causing a disqualification.
Banks grabbed a chair only to have it pulled out of her hands by Bayley. The Hugger then used that steel chair to lay out Lynch herself.
Result
Lynch and Bayley def. Bliss and Cross by disqualification
Grade
B
Analysis
It's hard to make a clear judgment on this segment right off the bat. WWE taking a fresh and surprising direction is certainly welcome, but Bayley was doing just fine as a babyface. She is also in a huge feud with Charlotte Flair, who doesn't work well as a babyface.
The proof of this segment's importance is that it suddenly makes SmackDown Live required viewing. Bayley will get a chance to speak her mind, and it will be interesting to see what comes next.