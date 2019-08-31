Juventus 'Absolutely Rule Out' Selling Paulo Dybala Amid PSG Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has ruled out selling striker Paulo Dybala before the close of the transfer window on September 2.

The Argentine has been linked with several clubs during the summer, but Paratici said the 25-year-old is going nowhere in an interview with Sky Italy (h/t Goal).

"We can absolutely rule out Dybala leaving this summer. We can exclude that as a possibility. This is a club that leaves a good impression, as often players want to come back when they have left, most recently Gigi Buffon and Leonardo Bonucci.

"There are people who brought a great deal to the club, not just to the team or what happened on the field. Let's not forget, Juventus have been top of the Serie A table for 3,000 days and these players are always the first to arrive for training and the last to leave."

Manchester United were rumoured to be interested in Dybala as part of a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku. However, the Red Devils ended negotiations because of the forward's wage demands, per Simon Stone at BBC Sport.

Premier League rivals Tottenham were also linked with Dybala, but a move broke down as Juventus "decided not to sell," according to David Ornstein at BBC Sport.

The end of the transfer window has brought fresh speculation concerning a move to PSG. The club had made Dybala their top target to replace Neymar if he left for Barcelona, according to Calciomercato.com.

However, it appears that Neymar will not be returning to the Camp Nou this summer, according to RMC Sport:

Dybala had a disappointing campaign last season with Juventus. He managed just five goals and five assists in Serie A and struggled to fit into the attack following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

He will be hoping for more game time and the chance to impress in 2019-20 under new manager Maurizio Sarri but has not been in the starting XI for either of Juventus' two Serie A matches.

Assistant manager Giovanni Martusciello has backed Dybala despite his lack of game time:

After a summer of speculation, it seems certain that Dybala will stay at Juventus for now, but rumours concerning a move away are likely to resurface if he continues to struggle for game time.