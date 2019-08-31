Kenny Stills, Will Fuller V, Keke Coutee Updated Fantasy Outlook with Texans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans stayed busy Saturday thanks to two blockbuster trades that saw them deal outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks and land offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills from the Miami Dolphins, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

We'll soon discover how the seismic personnel changes affect the Texans as their season opener against the New Orleans Saints awaits Houston on Monday, Sept. 9.

However, the Dolphins trade could have a notable impact on the fantasy football landscape, and we'll take a look at how it may affect Stills and wideouts Will Fuller V and Keke Coutee.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson took a league-leading 62 sacks last season, a staggering figure considering that only one other signal-caller (the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott) went to the turf more than 51 times.

Per Football Outsiders, Houston's offensive line also allowed an 11.6 percent adjusted sack rate, the worst mark in the league and 1.1 percent worse than the next-closest team on the list in the Miami Dolphins.

That number figures to decrease with Tunsil in the mix, as the left tackle allowed just one sack in 2018, per Pro Football Focus (h/t Antwan Staley of Dolphins Wire).

Tunsil also received other notable accolades from PFF:

Watson was remarkably productive considering the constant stream of pressure he faced on a weekly basis, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 26 touchdowns and 8.2 yards per attempt.

With Tunsil protecting his blind side, though, Watson should have more time to find receivers downfield and improve the passing attack.

That's great news for Fuller and Coutee, who could see small value boosts considering that Watson won't be running for his life as often.

Fuller has 45 catches for 782 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games played with Watson over the past two years. A torn ACL prematurely ended his 2018 season, but if he's healthy this year, then the Watson-Fuller connection could lead to the wideout becoming a massive fantasy steal.

As for Coutee, he's been remarkably productive in limited action, catching 39 passes for 397 yards and two touchdowns in seven games last season (including playoffs). He also started only three games. He's already developed an excellent rapport with Watson, and that connection figures to continue this year.

Although Coutee could miss Week 1 with an ankle injury, per head coach Bill O'Brien, he's still worth a late flier to round out a bench.

Fuller has a seventh-round ADP in 12-team point-per-reception leagues, per Fantasy Football Calculator. Coutee is going in the 12th round on average.

As far as Stills goes, the trade figures to give him a fantasy-value dive. Mike Clay of ESPN explained why:

Stills was slated to start for the Dolphins and could have been the team's No. 1 wideout if he stayed in town. The talented deep threat, who averages 16.0 yards per reception for his career, is capable of breaking out for a huge statistical performance in any given week. However, he may not have an ample opportunity to do so if he's further down the depth chart.

Ultimately, Stills is probably left undrafted outside deeper fantasy football leagues, as the opportunity may not be there for him barring injury.

