Pep Guardiola: Aymeric Laporte's Injury 'Doesn't Look Good;' Taken to Hospital

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said defender Aymeric Laporte's injury "doesn't look good" after the centre-back was stretchered off during Saturday's Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The centre-back was forced off after 37 minutes of the 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium following a collision with Adam Webster and was replaced by Fernandinho.

Guardiola offered an update on the Frenchman's injury after the full-time whistle:

Laporte went down clutching his knee. Guardiola added he was hopeful the injury was not as serious as team-mate Leroy Sane's:

Sane hurt his anterior cruciate ligament in Manchester City's Community Shield win over Liverpool and is expected to be out for six months, according to Jamie Jackson at the Guardian.

Laporte's injury could be a big blow to the defending Premier League champions. He has established himself as a vital part of their back line since joining from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018.

Guardiola has been full of praise for the 25-year-old:

Laporte played a key role in Manchester City's capture of the domestic treble last season, helping the Citizens concede just 23 goals in 38 top-flight games.

Laporte has played in all four of City's Premier League games this season and is an important presence at the back, as highlighted by Opta:

He was also called up to the France squad for September's 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifiers against Albania and Andorra after previously being overlooked by manager Didier Deschamps.

Journalist Andy Scott offered a quick summary of Laporte's international career:

Guardiola's comments suggest Laporte will miss France's two games and will have to wait to make his debut for the national team.

Manchester City may also have to make do without him. Guardiola will look to use John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi in the heart of his defence while Laporte is sidelined.

