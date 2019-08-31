Josh Doctson Trade Rumors: Redskins 'Moving On' from WR; Will Be Cut If No Deal

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are reportedly set to sever ties with wide receiver Josh Doctson ahead of Saturday's roster cutdown.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins are "working hard" to trade Doctson but will release him if they can't find a trade partner.

Washington selected Doctson in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft with the No. 22 overall pick out of TCU.

While Doctson has shown flashes during his three NFL seasons, he has yet to live up to his lofty draft status. After registering 35 receptions for 502 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 2017, Doctson set career marks with 44 grabs for 532 yards last season and added two scores.

Doctson did little to separate himself from his competition during the preseason, as he finished with just one catch for 16 yards.

Still, Doctson seemingly had a leg up on a roster spot since he is familiar with the offense and there is a lack of proven options at the position.

If Doctson is traded or released, it will likely solidify Paul Richardson as quarterback Case Keenum's top target. Richardson failed to produce last season after Washington signed him to a big contract in free agency, as he finished with 20 receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

Trey Quinn had just nine catches for 75 yards and one touchdown as a rookie seventh-round pick last season, but he is the top candidate at slot receiver. The other starter outside may be rookie third-round selection Terry McLaurin, although he didn't make a catch during the preseason.

Robert Davis (three catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns in preseason) and Kelvin Harmon (five catches for 52 yards in preseason) may also be in the mix.

While Doctson has largely been a disappointment to this point in his career, he has impressive ball skills and ideal size at 6'2" and 205 pounds.

Because of that, it is likely Doctson will catch on elsewhere before the start of the regular season.