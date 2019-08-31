Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors: Seahawks 'Deep in Talks' over Texans Star

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly "deep in talks" to acquire star linebacker Jadeveon Clowney in a trade with the Houston Texans ahead of the 2019 NFL season.

Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network provided the update Saturday. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Seattle is a "preferred location" for Clowney and noted he'd sign the one-year contract tender associated with the franchise tag if traded to the Hawks.

