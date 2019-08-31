Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors: Seahawks 'Deep in Talks' over Texans Star

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2019

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly "deep in talks" to acquire star linebacker Jadeveon Clowney in a trade with the Houston Texans ahead of the 2019 NFL season.

Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network provided the update Saturday. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Seattle is a "preferred location" for Clowney and noted he'd sign the one-year contract tender associated with the franchise tag if traded to the Hawks.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

