Tammy Abraham, Chelsea Blow 2-Goal Lead, Draw with Sheffield United in EPL

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Tammy Abraham of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on August 31, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea drew 2-2 with Sheffield United on Saturday in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham opened the scoring after 19 minutes and grabbed a second two minutes before the interval, but Sheffield United pulled a goal back through Callum Robinson a minute after half-time.

The visitors improved in the second half, but it seemed Chelsea's first-half performance was going to be enough to claim victory.

However, there was drama in the 89th minute after an own goal by Kurt Zouma gave the Blades an unlikely share of the points.

Blues fans were on their feet early during the match after Abraham broke the deadlock. Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson could not hold on to Abraham's knockdown in the box, and the striker clinically followed up from close range.

Abraham earned his brace two minutes before half-time, with the Sheffield United defence capitulating under pressure. John Egan and Jack O'Connell collided in the air as they both attempted to clear the ball, and the Chelsea forward thanked the pair for the gift with a smart finish.

TalkSport highlighted a milestone for the 21-year-old.

Chris Wilder would have been disappointed by his side's endeavours in the first half, but there was immediate joy a minute after the restart Callum Robinson met Enda Stevens' cutback, and the forward slotted home.

Sports journalist Vaishali Bhardwaj called the action:

Abraham nearly completed his hat-trick shortly before the hour mark. Cesar Azpilicueta's cross was inviting, but Henderson saved the England international's attempt.

The visitors stayed focused and remained in the match. Lampard made tactical changes and brought on Willian from the bench as Chelsea searched for a third.

There were shouts for a penalty from the Blues when Christian Pulisic went down under a challenge from Luke Freeman, but neither the official nor the video assistant referee believed it was a foul.

Abraham was substituted six minutes from full-time, denying him a late opportunity of completing a treble, and Chelsea tried to manage the last moments of the game.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Kurt Zouma of Chelsea scores an own goal for Sheffield United's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on August 31, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Cli
Clive Rose/Getty Images

However, the visitors showed their usual determination and were rewarded after 89 minutes. Robinson's cross deflected off Zouma, and the defender's failed clearance beat Blues stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

