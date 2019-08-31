LeBron James Files to Trademark 'Taco Tuesday' After Viral Social Media Posts

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently filed a trademark for the term "Taco Tuesday."

According to Josh Gerben of Gerben Law Firm, the filing was made by James' LBJ Trademarks LLC with an eye toward using Taco Tuesday for a number of different things, including podcasting:

LeBron's affinity for tacos is well known, as he often posts about Taco Tuesday on Instagram:

Taco Tuesday is a popular custom for many Americans since it gives them a reason to eat one of the most delicious foods in existence.

There is no guarantee that James will be granted the trademark, though, since he could have some competition for it.

In 2016, Alex Mayyasi of Priceonomics noted taco restaurant chain Taco John's trademarked Taco Tuesday in 1989.

Mayyasi also noted Taco Tuesday had become such a part of the public domain that Taco John's had perhaps lost its grip on the term.

That could bode well for LeBron, but it could also be a major roadblock since Taco Tuesday has entered the mainstream and become part of everyday vernacular.