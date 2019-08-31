Daniel James Scores as Manchester United Held to Draw vs. Southampton

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United slipped up in the Premier League again on Saturday when they were held by Southampton 1-1 at St Mary's.

United took the lead through Daniel James' brilliant early goal, but they were unable to fully capitalise on their dominance in the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, Southampton levelled when Jannik Vestergaard slammed home a header before the hour-mark. However, Saints were reduced to 10 men soon after, when new signing Kevin Danso picked up a second yellow card.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side dominated the latter stages with the extra man, but they were unable to get the crucial second goal.

United were without Anthony Martial for the fixture due to injury, meaning James was handed another chance to impress. Within 11 minutes, he had the Red Devils in front.

The Welshman ambled forward on the left flank and took advantage of the retreating Southampton defence, curling a rapid shot into the top corner. It was the third goal the 21-year-old has scored in his four Premier League games.

Football writer Richard Jolly noted that total puts him level with a forward who departed Old Trafford this week in Alexis Sanchez:



Having started the match brightly, the goal was a major setback for Southampton, as United seized control and started to conjure more opportunities.

Marcus Rashford should have doubled United's advantage before half time, but he could only skew a free header off target.

Per Simon Peach of the Press Association, the biggest cheer from the Southampton supporters was after an incident involving referee Mike Dean:



Before half time, Saints were able to get a bigger share of the ball, but they ultimately lacked the cutting edge to bring the game level before the interval.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe was not impressed with the setup of United's midfield:



After the break, United struggled in that precise area, with their hosts the more energetic in what was a game short of quality. In the end, that extra tenacity was enough to get Southampton back into the match as they pinned United back.

On 58 minutes, a deep cross from Danso was met by the towering figure of Vestergaard, who thudded a header home from close range.

Per Sky Sports Statto, under Ralph Hasenhuttl the Saints have been tough to stop on home soil:



After helping his side restore parity with a fine assist, Danso quickly went from hero to zero. Already on a yellow card, the full-back dived into a tackle with Scott McTominay and was rightly issued with a second booking.

Naturally, United took control of the game from that point and went in search of a winner. The closest anyone went was substitute Mason Greenwood, but the 17-year-old saw his effort saved by Angus Gunn in the Southampton goal. In the end, the Red Devils had to settle for a disappointing draw.

What's Next?

The international break means both teams will have to wait a fortnight until their next outing. United will play Leicester City at Old Trafford when they return on September 14, while Southampton travel to newly promoted Sheffield United on the same day.