NBA 2K20: Latest Preview Trailers, Pre-Order Info, Features and Modes

Summer may be nearing its end, but that doesn't mean you have to stop balling in the park. Instead, you might have to transition your buckets to NBA 2K20's virtual, ever-sunny playgrounds.

2K's uncontested basketball game makes its annual return on September 6 and is accompanied by its most popular modes, as well as some new features.

The game is slated for availability on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC and, eventually, Google Stadia. Its official release is on September 6, but players can preorder it for a bevy of add-ons: 5,000 Virtual Currency, 5,000 MyTEAM Points, 5 MyCareer Skill Boosts, MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule, 10 MyTEAM League packs and 5 Heat Check packs.

As shown in the game's "The Next Story" trailer, MyCAREER is back this year—with production by LeBron James' SpringHill Entertainment and acting by Idris Elba and Rosario Dawson. Maverick Carter was involved in the mode's development, and the infamous Ronnie 2K is expected to make appearances in scenes.

MyPLAYER and MyPARK are the latest modes to get preview trailers, and they both build upon the modes' customization while emphasizing player individuality as the game's upgraded motion engine allows for more individual play styles and a larger skill gap.

MyPARK will be blessed with a whole collection of clothing from streetwear labels like Just Don, Staple and Diamond Supply Co. The mode will also have some exclusive dribble packages (true to streetball's somewhat flexible rules). Meanwhile, MyPLAYER will have more 100 archetypes and 50 badges for players to choose from.

All of the game's other traditional modes are back, and the entire suite should be bolstered by some new features. The game seems to have a near-infinite potential for customization (you can even customize your shot meter's appearance, per gameplay director Mike Wang), but adjustments to the motion engine are expected to amplify player skill and tendency in a new way.

The most hype addition, though? Aside from more legendary teams, this year's 2K will also feature 12 WNBA teams and the ability to play through a WNBA season. Once it gets cold out, you can catch me turning off injuries and scooping MVPs with Breanna "Stewie" Stewart for days.