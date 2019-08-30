Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Discounts Ezekiel Elliott's Importance Amid Holdout

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't seem to mind star running back Ezekiel Elliott's continued absence from the team due to a contract holdout.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota), Jones reiterated a previous point he made about team's not needing a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl:

These comments come after Jones told reporters Thursday he's expecting Elliott to miss multiple regular-season games. 

"I'm operating as though right now he's going to miss regular-season games," he said. "My entire expectation for what we're putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out and not having any training camp that he's going to miss games. I just accept that."

Jones has continually downplayed Elliott's importance to the Cowboys during this holdout.

Following Dallas' 14-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 14 when Tony Pollard ran for 42 yards and scored a touchdown, Jones made this quip to reporters"Who? Now Zeke who?"

Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told ESPN's Chris Mortensen they found that line to be disrespectful: "I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke—we actually thought it was disrespectful."

Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Dallas' most recent offer to Elliott would have made him the second highest-paid running back in the NFL

Elliott's $3.85 million salary in 2019 ranks 12th among NFL running backs, per Over the Cap. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract. 

In three NFL seasons, Elliott has led the league in rushing yards per game three times, and total rushing yards and carries twice. The two-time Pro Bowler set a career high with 381 touches to help the Cowboys win the NFC East in 2018.

