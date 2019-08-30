Pro Football Hall of Fame OL Jim Langer Dies at Age 71

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2019

Miami Dolphins center Jim Langer is pictured in Los Angeles, 1973. (AP Photo/George Brich)
George Brich/Associated Press

Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jim Langer, who won two Super Bowl titles with the Miami Dolphins in the 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 71. 

The Dolphins announced the news Friday.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

