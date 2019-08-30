Pro Football Hall of Fame OL Jim Langer Dies at Age 71

Pro Football Hall of Fame OL Jim Langer Dies at Age 71August 30, 2019
George Brich/Associated Press
Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jim Langer, who won two Super Bowl titles with the Miami Dolphins in the 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 71.
The Dolphins announced the news Friday.
Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF
Hall of Famer and @MiamiDolphins Legend Jim Langer has passed away at the age of 71. #RIP https://t.co/ArCrrumOUi
