Dez Bryant Lends Support to Ezekiel Elliott During Holdout over Cowboys Contract

Dez Bryant Lends Support to Ezekiel Elliott During Holdout over Cowboys ContractAugust 30, 2019
Dez Bryant is Team Zeke as his former Dallas Cowboys teammate holds out in hopes of receiving a new contract.
Bryant took to Twitter on Friday to show his support for Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott:
Dez Bryant @DezBryant
Zeke great for you...15years 20years from now you are going to thank yourself... being 100% committed to something and not getting that same commitment back will break you down! Stand your ground.. I wish I would have done a lot of things different https://t.co/aDBW5lZVVk
Dez Bryant @DezBryant
What about what Zeke has sacrificed? His body? potential CTE? god forbid... plus Jerry out of all people should know people make mistakes... really we shouldn’t be worrying about nobody money.. from my hard cold facts he deserves whatever he’s asking for.. no game this life https://t.co/roqKlDbe1k
Those tweets were prompted by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' latest comments regarding the situation.
"You enter a different world when you don't honor your agreements," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan's Ben & Skin on Friday (h/t NFL Network's Jane Slater).
Jones added, per 105.3 The Fan: "If we do a [new] contract, what's to assure us that this time next year, or 3 months later, we won't be talking about another contract..if we're not going to honor contracts?"
Jones noted that he currently expects to start the season without Elliott on the field.
Elliott skipped training camp and the entirety of the preseason amid his standoff with the team, instead opting to train on his own in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He has two years and $13 million in base salary remaining on his rookie deal.
ESPN's Ed Werder previously reported Dallas has put an offer on the table that would make Elliott, who has led the NFL in rushing in two of his first three seasons, the second-highest-paid running back in the league, behind only Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley (four years, $57.5 million).
Dallas recently signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to a five-year, $64 million extension. Meanwhile, Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper are among the players who are in line for new deals.
Dez Bryant @DezBryant
You blind... they pay who they want and when they want .... please don’t have me break this down into more details... read between the lines https://t.co/XezHU9wE6Y
Last year, members of the Pittsburgh Steelers called out Le'Veon Bell for not showing up for the regular season after he opted to sit out rather than play under the franchise tag for the second consecutive year. That doesn't appear to be likely to happen in this situation.
Having been in Dallas' locker room, Bryant believes Cowboys players have Elliott's back:
Bryant played eight seasons in Dallas, spending two as teammates with Elliott. The three-time Pro Bowler was released by the Cowboys in April 2018.
He remained unsigned until he joined the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal in November. He never played a game for the Saints, though, as he suffered a torn Achilles tendon two days after signing with the team.
Bryant, 30, remains unsigned.
Taco Charlton will make Cowboys initial 53-man roster