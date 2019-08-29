Report: Kenyon Martin's Son KJ to Attend IMG Academy, Prep for 2020 NBA Draft

247Sports

Kenyon Martin's son, KJ Martin, has his eyes on the 2020 NBA draft.

According to Evan Daniels of 247Sports, the younger Martin enrolled at IMG Academy and plans on applying for the NBA next year following a post-graduate season. Daniels noted Martin initially agreed to play college basketball with the Vanderbilt Commodores but told the SEC school he was going to skip the collegiate game in June.

Kenyon Martin played collegiately for the Cincinnati Bearcats and was a dominant force as a consensus All-American who won the Naismith Award and Wooden Award in the final of his four seasons. However, he broke his leg and didn't compete in the NCAA tournament for a national title contender.

KJ won't have to worry about potential injury like that in college, though Kenyon's broken leg didn't stop the Brooklyn Nets from taking him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2000 NBA draft.

The elder Martin played 15 seasons for the Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks and averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 boards per game.

KJ has some notable shoes to fill, though he averaged 16.4 points and 9.0 rebounds a night during his senior season at Sierra Canyon and won a CIF Open Division championship. He was also a 3-star prospect in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

"Martin is a hard-playing 4 man who specializes as a rebounder and explosive finisher," 247Sports analyst Josh Gershon said, per Daniels. "He is a tough cover for opposing posts in transition, while his motor and athleticism make him difficult to keep off the glass."

NBA teams won't get to see that motor in college, but he will have a year to train at the IMG Academy before the 2020 draft.