Bleacher Report's Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW All Out 2019

Bleacher Report's Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW All Out 2019August 30, 2019
- Cody vs. Shawn Spears
- Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page
- The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers
- Riho vs. Hikaru Shida
- Pac vs. Kenny Omega
- 21-Woman Casino Battle Royale
- Best Friends vs. The Dark Order
- Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc
- Private Party vs. Angelico and Jack Evans
- Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt vs. SoCal Uncensored
All Elite Wrestling will hold its fourth pay-per-view Saturday, All Out, but this is the most important event for the young company because it is the final PPV before its weekly television show debuts on October 2.
AEW's latest show is sure to be filled with surprises, great matches and memorable moments.
Erik Beaston
'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho
Q: This is the last AEW PPV before the weekly show debuts on TNT. Who is the best option to be the company's first champion when the show debuts?
From the beginning, AEW has presented itself as an alternative to WWE, so to enter its television debut with a former WWE guy as its world champion would be a bit hypocritical. There will be those who argue Adam Page is not ready for such a high-profile position, but sometimes you have to make the necessary booking decision and let him grow into the spot.
We saw it with Bret Hart in the early 1990s, and considering it was The Hitman who debuted the AEW World Championship in the ring with Page back at Double or Nothing, it feels apropos.
Cody vs. Shawn Spears
Q: Why do you think WWE failed to use Spears when he was Tye Dillinger?
WWE failed to utilize Tye Dillinger to his potential because CEO Vince McMahon never saw him as anything more than a good hand. Ironic given the feud with Cody began over The American Nightmare's dismissal of Spears with the same label.
Management did not get the Perfect 10 gimmick and never saw him as anything more than a lower-card, opening-match guy, and the result was another wasted talent with the potential to star somewhere else.
Donald Wood
'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho
Q: This is the last AEW PPV before the weekly show debuts on TNT. Who is the best option to be the company's first champion when the show debuts? Why?
Hangman Page. While it would be great for mainstream publicity to have the title around the shoulder of a bona fide star like Chris Jericho, AEW will still have Y2J for the media interviews if he loses while cementing Page as one of the top stars in the business. Page needs the championship to validate him as a cornerstone of AEW, while Jericho is already a major attraction.
Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc
Q: Does hardcore wrestling still have a place on a nationally syndicated show, or should it be kept to the indies? Why or why not?
There will always be a place for hardcore wrestling. Every time a wrestler on WWE programming pulls out a table or chair, the crowd chants ECW and goes wild with anticipation. With WWE failing to satisfy the bloodlust of many fans, AEW has the chance to offer something that many people have been yearning to see again. Blood and guts sell.
Anthony Mango
'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho
Q: This is the last AEW PPV before the weekly show debuts on TNT. Who is the best option to be the company's first champion when the show debuts? Why?
Jericho. He is the more established name for the casual fans AEW should appeal to in order to get the best ratings possible. He also has more credibility to lend to the title and could put over anyone who beats him down the line. If Page wins, where does AEW go from there, other than trying to continue to build him up as champion? Jericho is an easy play, while Page is a project.
Lucha Brothers vs. Young Bucks
Q: Based solely on personal preference, who do you want to see win this match and why?
After The Young Bucks won the previous two matches, I'm rooting for the Lucha Brothers. They need to get a win back to counterbalance the losses, and there's no rationality for The Young Bucks to win the AAA tag titles again.
Graham Matthews
'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho
Q: This is the last AEW PPV before the weekly show debuts on TNT. Who is the best option to be the company's first champion when the show debuts? Why?
There are pros and cons to both men winning, and although some fans aren't going to like it, I think Jericho holding the AEW World Championship going into its debut show on TNT is what's best. Not only is he a recognizable name, but it's also too soon for Hangman. You can't go wrong with either guy, but Jericho is a better fit for that role right now.
21-Woman Casino Battle Royale
Q: Who should AEW position as the top women's wrestler in the company? And why?
Britt Baker is the only woman whose crowning as the inaugural AEW women's champion would make sense. She has been positioned as the face of the division and has the skills to back it up, though AEW has some work to do when it comes to building up the rest of the division. There are a few women who come close, but none are as much of a complete package as Baker is.
Jeff J
'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho
Q: This is the last AEW PPV before the weekly show debuts on TNT. Who is the best option to be the company's first champion when the show debuts? Why?
It's gotta be Jericho: the most recognizable talent the promotion has, the TNT/WCW connection, the most marketable and the best option to usher in a new era for a fledgling company. Plus he can build up the next champion, who should be an AEW original.
The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order
Q: If one of these teams were to win the tag titles first, which one would be a better choice and why?
The Dark Order. Heels as the first champions can garner the disdain and ire of the fans better, and you need babyface teams to chase them.
Kevin Berge
'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho
Q: This is the last AEW PPV before the weekly show debuts on TNT. Who is the best option to be the company's first champion when the show debuts? Why?
I can see both arguments, but I just don't see Page as ready for this opportunity. Because of that, I'd put the championship on Jericho. He's a recognizable star who is also the only established top heel on a roster of babyfaces.
Y2J brings an air of importance to the championship while forcing everyone to prove they are worthy of stepping up to him. Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley and Cody will all get opportunities, and Hangman can do his best to build himself up to a second chance.
Pac vs. Kenny Omega
Q: Pac is replacing an injured Jon Moxley. Should AEW force talents to sign exclusive deals to prevent people from being injured at other shows prior to AEW events, or is it better to let Superstars gain as much attention as they can in as many places as possible?
A wrestler can get injured at any time at any show. All an exclusive contract does is limit exposure and opportunity. Jon Moxley overworked himself, and that was his decision to make. AEW would only cause more trouble by forcing wrestlers to work exclusively for the company.
The biggest reason to allow talent to work with other companies is the opportunity for partnerships. AEW is not going to survive on its own. The company will need to take chances to reliably compete with WWE, and there's a whole lot of talent out there who will work with them and just not sign on.
Chris Mueller
'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho
Q: This is the last AEW PPV before the weekly show debuts on TNT. Who is the best option to be the company's first champion when the show debuts?
Jericho is more recognizable than Page to the casual fan, but if AEW wants to set itself apart from WWE, it should book Hangman to win the title Saturday. He is going to be a major player in AEW, and being the first champion is an accomplishment Jericho doesn't need at this point in his career.
Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt vs. SoCal Uncensored
Q: Between Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Stunt, who do you see having the most successful singles career and why?
Luchasaurus has a unique gimmick and a good look that can take him far, but Jungle Boy has the advantage of getting mainstream media attention because he's late TV and movie star Luke Perry's son. As a properly booked tag team, they have the potential to be two of the biggest stars in AEW.
Predictions
- "Hangman" Adam Page (EB, DW, CM) vs. Chris Jericho (AM, GM, JJ, KB)
- Best Friends (CM, KB) vs. The Dark Order (EB, DW, AM, GM, JJ)
- Pac (AM) vs. Kenny Omega (EB, DW, GM, JJ, CM, KB)
- Lucha Brothers (EB, AM, GM, CM, KB) vs. The Young Bucks (DW, JJ)
- Cody (JJ, KB) vs. Shawn Spears (EB, DW, AM, GM, CM)
- Darby Allin (EB, AM, GM, JJ, CM) vs. Joey Janela (DW, KB) vs. Jimmy Havoc
- Hikaru Shida (EB, DW, AM) vs. Riho (GM, JJ, CM, KB)
- Private Party (EB, DW, AM, GM, JJ, KB) vs. Angelico and Jack Evans (CM)
- Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt (DW, CM) vs. SoCal Uncensored (EB, AM, GM, JJ, KB)
- EB: Kylie Rae
- DW: Awesome Kong
- AM: Britt Baker
- JJ: Nyla Rose
- GM: Britt Baker
- CM: Kylie Rae
- KB: Nyla Rose
