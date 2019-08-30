Bleacher Report's Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW All Out 2019

1 of 8

'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho

Q: This is the last AEW PPV before the weekly show debuts on TNT. Who is the best option to be the company's first champion when the show debuts?

From the beginning, AEW has presented itself as an alternative to WWE, so to enter its television debut with a former WWE guy as its world champion would be a bit hypocritical. There will be those who argue Adam Page is not ready for such a high-profile position, but sometimes you have to make the necessary booking decision and let him grow into the spot.

We saw it with Bret Hart in the early 1990s, and considering it was The Hitman who debuted the AEW World Championship in the ring with Page back at Double or Nothing, it feels apropos.

Cody vs. Shawn Spears

Q: Why do you think WWE failed to use Spears when he was Tye Dillinger?

WWE failed to utilize Tye Dillinger to his potential because CEO Vince McMahon never saw him as anything more than a good hand. Ironic given the feud with Cody began over The American Nightmare's dismissal of Spears with the same label.

Management did not get the Perfect 10 gimmick and never saw him as anything more than a lower-card, opening-match guy, and the result was another wasted talent with the potential to star somewhere else.