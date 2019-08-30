Chelsea vs. Sheffield United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea welcome promoted Sheffield United on Saturday in the Premier League, with Frank Lampard seeking a first home win since returning to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues drew their opening home game after Leicester City earned a 1-1 draw, and the Blades will offer similar toughness.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is famed for innovative tactics, and he regularly deploys overlapping centre-backs during matches.

The method could surprise home fans at the Bridge that are unfamiliar with Wilder's team.

A 4-0 loss to Manchester United was not how Lampard wanted to begin his tenure at Chelsea, but the defeat quickly reset expectations. The Blues have been unable to make signings this summer due to a transfer ban, and Lampard must mould a team from the remaining squad and their burgeoning youngsters.

Luckily for Chelsea, they possess hungry talent desperate to prove they can fight anyone in the English top-flight.

Mason Mount played under Lampard at Derby County on loan last term, and the 20-year-old's early-season impact has been spotted by England manager Gareth Southgate. Mount has been called up into the national squad, and the Portsmouth-born forward might develop into Chelsea's biggest success story of the campaign.

According to Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard, Southgate gave his thoughts about Mount's England selection:

"Mason Mount’s been one of the outstanding players in the league already this season, so we brought both [him and James Maddison] in last October as much for the experience as anything This time in particular, in Mason’s case, as the younger one, he’s in on merit. Simple as that. He looks like he’s threatening the goal every game he plays. I’ve watched him develop through our youth teams since he was 16 and he’s been an outstanding player at every age group. He’s not in on the back of three games at Chelsea. He’s in on the back of a year in the Eredivisie, which was outstanding; a very successful year with Derby [County]; European Under-19 champion with us. So he keeps improving and achieving at every level he is tested at, and that has been the same at the beginning of this season."

Tammy Abraham has also returned from a successful loan spell last season at Aston Villa. The striker has impressed as Lampard's No. 9, and he looks ready to be a consistent starter this season. Callum Hudson-Odoi is closing in on a return from injury, potentially giving Lampard one of the most exciting attacks in England. Christian Pulisic appears to be adjusting to life in the capital after arriving from Borussia Dortmund during pre-season.

Sheffield United haven't appeared intimidated on their return to the Premier League after coming second to Norwich City in the EFL Championship last season. Wilder's ability to overload the opponent's box with marauding centre-backs is unique, dangerous and entertaining. The style has brough the coach success, and as a determined character, he will not change his tactics now he's duelling in the big leagues.

A visit to the Bridge is always difficult for any side. Sheffield United might have to further acclimatise for a number of weeks in order to play the elite and take points from them. Chelsea's youth and energy could be Lampard's biggest strength over the next 12 months, but their lack of experience could force them to trip up into Wilder's hands.

The hosts will have to be fully prepared for Sheffield United's approach, and Chelsea's senior players must guide the younger members through the challenging encounter.