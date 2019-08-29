Carli Lloyd, USA Women's National Team Beat Portugal on World Cup Victory Tour

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The United States women's national team defeated Portugal 4-0 on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as part of its post-2019 Women's World Cup victory tour.

Tobin Heath, Morgan Brian, Carli Lloyd and Allie Long got on the scoresheet for the USWNT, which opened the tour with a 3-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland on Aug. 3 at the Rose Bowl in California.

Portugal will have an opportunity for revenge when it meets the United States again Tuesday at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In an otherwise uneventful second half for the most part, Lloyd delivered the game's biggest highlight.

A native of Delran, New Jersey, the 37-year-old is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and thus right at home in Lincoln Financial Field. She attended Eagles practice last week and connected on a 55-yard field goal, which subsequently sent social media into a frenzy.

Lloyd's trainer told Fox Sports' Martin Rogers at least one NFL team had offered her the opportunity to kick in a preseason game, which she had to turn down because of Thursday's friendly. Rogers later followed up with Lloyd, who said she's "seriously considering" the possibility of pursuing an NFL career.

She didn't really get to show off her kicking prowess for the United States' third goal in the 52nd minute. Lindsey Horan headed the ball on to Lloyd, who scored from close range and celebrated with an homage to the Eagles.

The U.S. entered Thursday on a 14-match winning streak, a stretch that dates back to March. It quickly became apparent that run would extend to 15 matches.

Christen Press delivered a cross from the left that eluded Lloyd but found Heath at the far post in the fourth minute.

Brian doubled the USWNT's lead in the 18th minute, with Press once again playing the role of facilitator. Portugal left Brian unmarked in the box, and her header bounced past goalkeeper Patricia Morais.

Wary of the game getting too out of hand, Portugal dropped back to defend rather than attack the United States in search of its first goal. The U.S. is no stranger to the tactic, which doesn't make it any easier to break down.

Having already scored, Lloyd added an assist to her tally from the evening. She faked a cross with her right and shifted the ball to her left foot and found Long inside the six-yard box. Long beat Morais to the ball and scored with a header.

All in all, it was a straightforward win for the USWNT, which had eight shots on target to Portugal's two. The U.S. controlled the match from start to finish, and a repeat is likely in store when the teams meet again next week.