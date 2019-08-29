WWE Postpones 2 NXT Live Events in Florida Because of Hurricane Dorian

August 29, 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE announced the postponement of two NXT live events on Thursday because of Hurricane Dorian. 

The live event scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday has been moved to Sept. 20 and the show scheduled for Ft. Pierce, Florida, on Saturday will now take place Sept. 28.

Per CNN, Hurricane Dorian is expected to be a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida over the weekend, meaning it could create winds from 130-156 mph.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

