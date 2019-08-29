Seahawks' Kalan Reed Has Likely Career-Ending Neck Injury; Dealing with Numbness

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kalan Reed suffered a potentially career-ending neck injury.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Reed's agent, Harold Lewis, said his client is dealing with injuries to his third and fourth vertebrae that caused numbing after his last preseason appearance against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 18.

Lewis added Reed would be "at serious risk" if he plays football again.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers that Reed was going to see a specialist.

"Kalan Reed has a neck injury," Carroll said. "He’ll see a specialist early this week, next Monday, and we’ll know more. We don’t know what to tell you at this point."

Reed has been in competition with Jamar Taylor and Akeem King for Seattle's starting nickel cornerback this preseason. The 25-year-old only played six snaps against the Vikings.

The Seahawks promoted Reed to their main roster prior to Week 10 last season, but he didn't appear in a game.

Reed spent two years with the Tennessee Titans. He was selected with the final pick of the 2016 draft and played seven games over his first two seasons.