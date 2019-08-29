DeAngelo Hall: Trent Williams Said There's '0 Chance' He'll End Holdout Week 1

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams has told one of his former teammates he's not going to end his holdout when the regular season begins.

On The Athletic's Hail to the Pod podcast, DeAngelo Hall said Williams told him "there's zero chance I'll be in that building" for Week 1.

Hall and Williams spent eight seasons as teammates in Washington until Hall's retirement in May 2018.

Williams has been away from the team throughout organized team activities, training camp and the preseason, though it's not clear exactly what it will take to bring him back into the fold.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Williams is seeking a new contract to reflect the current market for left tackles.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in June that Williams' issues with Washington were related to the team's handling of his medical situation, and it was "not financial at all" for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Williams had surgery in April to remove a growth on his head.

Despite trade rumors involving Williams popping up, Rapoport noted on Aug. 26 the team had resisted all inquiries and head coach Jay Gruden "very strongly” believes the 31-year-old won't be dealt.

Williams has two years and $23.35 million remaining on the contract he signed in 2015. He's appeared in 120 games since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2010.