Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 4 EPL Predictions

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal's north London derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium is the standout fixture in Week 4 of the Premier League.

Both teams come into the crunch game on the back of defeats. Arsenal were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, while Spurs suffered a surprise 1-0 reverse to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Elsewhere, champions Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool are away at Burnley and Manchester United take on Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Saturday, August 31

Southampton vs. Manchester United: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET, 1-1, BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Chelsea vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, 1-0, NBCSN (U.S.)

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, 1-1, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Leicester City vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, 2-0, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, 3-1, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Newcastle United vs. Watford: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, 1-1, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

West Ham United vs. Norwich City: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, 2-2, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Burnley vs. Liverpool: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, 0-2, Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Sunday, September 1

Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, 2-2, Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, 2-1, Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Viewers in the UK can live stream matches using Sky Go and the BT Sport App. In the United States coverage is available through NBC Sports App and fuboTV.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Arsenal and Tottenham will both be looking to get back to winning ways when they meet in the first north London derby of the season.

Gunners boss Unai Emery will need to pick his side up from a comprehensive defeat at Anfield, but he can take positives from the performance of new signing Nicolas Pepe:

The 24-year-old could continue in the starting XI against Tottenham, particularly as Alexandre Lacazette has been carrying an ankle injury:

Emery will also need his side to improve defensively if they are to beat Tottenham. New signing David Luiz has already come under scrutiny after conceding a penalty for a tug on Mohamed Salah.

However, the Brazilian is looking forward to taking on Spurs and said "it will be a special game for me for sure," per Goal's Charles Watts.

Tottenham could welcome back midfielder Dele Alli for the trip to the Emirates Stadium, according to Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph.

The return of the midfielder would be a boost for Mauricio Pochettino's men. Spurs looked lacklustre and could not break down a disciplined Newcastle in their last fixture.

New signing Tanguy Ndombele missed that game through injury, and the midfielder is likely to sit out Sunday's match too, according to Football.London's Alasdair Gold.

Pochettino will be hoping striker Harry Kane can continue his fine goalscoring record against Spurs:

The north London derby is a fixture that tends to produce plenty of drama. Home advantage may give Arsenal the edge in this game in what should be a tense and testy encounter at the Emirates.

Burnley vs. Liverpool

Premier League leaders Liverpool are the only team in the top flight still with a 100 per cent record and will aim to extend that run at Turf Moor against Burnley.

The Reds have been in ominous form with wins over Arsenal, Southampton and Norwich City, netting nine time in those three matches.

Mohamed Salah heads into the game in top form after an impressive brace against Arsenal:

Meanwhile, Burnley have not tasted victory since a win over Southampton on the opening weekend. They were also knocked out of the League Cup on Wednesday to League One side Sunderland.

Liverpool will need to be wary of striker Ashley Barnes. The 29-year-old has four goals in his last three matches to maintain his fine form in 2019:

The Reds will still be favourites to secure their fourth Premier League win of the season, but Burnley can be awkward opponents and may prove difficult to beat at home.