Burnley vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Liverpool will attempt to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season on Saturday, when they travel to Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp's side have not been at their best defensively this term and have conceded in all of their opening league matches, but the UEFA Champions League holders have quickly found their attacking rhythm.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have all provided goals and assists since the start of the campaign, and they will look to add to their tallies at Turf Moor.

Burnley have claimed four points from their first three games and are sixth in the table, but they come into the game on the back of a shock EFL Cup defeat at home to Sunderland of League One on Wednesday.

Date: Saturday, August 31

Time: 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports, fubo.tv

Odds: Burnley 37-4, Liverpool 33-100, draw 17-4 (per Caesars)

Klopp might be concerned Liverpool are not watertight at the back, but there's still plenty to be excited about at Anfield.

The Reds are the only team with a perfect record in the division. Firmino has been hugely influential in the false-nine role, allowing Salah to play the game freely from his preferred position on the right.

The 27-year-old experienced a difficult campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in his homeland. Egypt were quickly eliminated in the knockout rounds.

However, Mane did make it to the final with Senegal, only to be defeated by Algeria. The former Southampton player has been restored to the first team gradually by Klopp, and the manager could now start his attacking trident at Turf Moor.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has tweaked his options by adding Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea and signing Jay Rodriguez from West Bromwich Albion, but it's the form of Ashley Barnes which has fans engaged and interested.

The 29-year-old has already scored four goals in the Premier League, and he looks dangerous every time he's on the ball. Burnley have not always had a prolific marksman to worry opposition defences, but with Liverpool leaking goals, there's every chance Dyche's side will cause problems in the box.

Ben Mee and James Tarkowski have looked good in the opening Premier League games, and Burnley will likely sit deep to negate Liverpool's pace. Two banks of four players will surely be used by Dyche while he attempts to squeeze the play.

Klopp is still without first-choice stopper Alisson Becker, who is recovering from a calf injury. The Brazil international was awarded Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season on Thursday, and Liverpool will hope their No. 1 is available soon.