NBA Rumors: Former No. 2 Pick Hasheem Thabeet Works out for Knicks; Bucks Next

Richard Rowe/Getty Images

Former NBA center Hasheem Thabeet has reportedly been taking part in informal scrimmages with the New York Knicks this week.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Thabeet has worked out for "several teams" and is expected to work out again for the Milwaukee Bucks soon.

Thabeet was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft out of UConn.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.