NBA Rumors: Former No. 2 Pick Hasheem Thabeet Works out for Knicks; Bucks Next

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - May 25: Hasheem Thabeet #34 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at the Chesapeake Arena on May 25, 2014 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Richard Rowe/NBAE via Getty Images)
Richard Rowe/Getty Images

Former NBA center Hasheem Thabeet has reportedly been taking part in informal scrimmages with the New York Knicks this week.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Thabeet has worked out for "several teams" and is expected to work out again for the Milwaukee Bucks soon.

Thabeet was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft out of UConn.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

