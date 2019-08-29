Report: Maurizio Sarri Could Be on Juventus Bench vs. Napoli Following Pneumonia

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri is reportedly hopeful of taking charge of Juventus when they face his former club, Napoli, on Saturday after recovering from pneumonia.

Sarri, 60, missed Juve's opening 1-0 win at Parma, but Reuters cited reports in the Italian media that alleged he had been photographed back on the training ground ahead of Napoli's visit to Turin.

Defender Giorgio Chiellini scored the only goal in Saturday's away fixture, when assistant manager Giovanni Martusciello took charge of the team in Sarri's absence.

Juventus released a statement initially announcing their manager's illness would keep him off the sidelines for the first two games of the season, though it appears he's ahead in his recovery.

ANSA (h/t Reuters) reported the Juventus hierarchy were disappointed to see images surface showing Sarri with a pack of cigarettes in his hand, despite still being in the phases of recovery.

The tactician is also likely motivated to return in time to face former employers Napoli. Defending champions Juventus will host last season's runners-up in a fixture that's sure to have an impact on the Serie A title race.

Former Manchester United and United States goalkeeper Tim Howard recently said he could envision Sarri being shown the Juventus exit in the near future:

The Bianconeri have won the scudetto eight seasons running, but the club parted ways with Massimiliano Allegri at the end of last season and face a less certain future with Sarri.

Commentator Adam Summerton backed the Turin giants to maintain their hold on Italian football despite the change in manager:

Sarri has beaten Juventus three times in his career (all while at Napoli) and could recover in time to manage from the other side of that rivalry on Saturday.