B/R Football Ranks: The Transfer Rumours Ahead of European Deadline Day

Monday's European transfer deadline is looming, and that means some major clubs are about to make their final pushes for late signings—or desperate attempts to stop key players from leaving.

The B/R Football Ranks transfer column is your guide to how the big deals are shaping up.

Our sources have top intelligence on the inside stories, and our informants have details on the delicate dealings of talks between top clubs and superstar names.

Nailed On: Neymar to Barcelona

The biggest transfer of the summer is not agreed—but it does look like this will be sorted.

Barcelona have taken Real Madrid's interest in Neymar seriously this summer, and sources suggest they could not handle the prospect of him playing for their biggest rivals.

And from the moment it emerged that Lionel Messi was also keen on the idea of Neymar's return, this deal has seemed inevitable.

Neymar is sick of life in Paris, where he went to try to become the world's best player. And now PSG are sick of Neymar. As such, they have tried to accommodate Barca and get back as much of their £200 million investment as possible.

The payment plan for Neymar's fee is a complicated matter. That, combined with the fact that PSG need to replace the player, has been holding up this transfer from completion.

But as we head towards deadline day, all indications suggest the Brazilian will soon be back in Barca colours.

Waiting for Green Light: Fernando Llorente to Napoli

All week, Fernando Llorente has been waiting to find out whether the door is open for him to complete a move to Napoli as a free agent.

The situation has been out of his hands, as they have also had an eye on Mauro Icardi's situation at Inter Milan.

Llorente left Tottenham at the end of last season, but Icardi's future will be cleared up on Friday, and that will allow Llorente to get going again.

There is a small chance Icardi will join Napoli—and also that Llorente makes a move to Inter.

Falling into Place: Mohamed Elneny to Besiktas

Mohamed Elneny has been told he is surplus to requirements at Arsenal, and Turkey has become his only exit route.

Galatasaray led the way for him before deciding to sign Steven N'Zonzi instead. Now, Besiktas and Fenerbahce are involved in advanced discussions to recruit him.

Besiktas seem most likely to secure him on an initial loan deal, and they are agreeing to pay his wages for the full campaign.

Running Out of Time: Bobby Duncan to Fiorentina

There was controversy around Bobby Duncan this week when his agent, Saif Rubie, suggested Liverpool were "mentally bullying" the player and also hit out at sporting director Michael Edwards. It came as they rejected two offers from Italian side Fiorentina.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The deal has been in the pipeline for a few weeks because the player is frustrated by his limited opportunities on Merseyside.

Now the player is seeking peace talks—but still wants to leave.

Two new clubs are understood to have shown interest in Duncan ahead of the European transfer deadline, with RB Leipzig believed to be one of those ready to give him a chance if Liverpool let him leave.

Late Miracle Needed: Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are ready to concede defeat in their dream of signing Paul Pogba this summer, and that might mean they sign Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen or Ajax's Donny van de Beek.

Eriksen is desperate to push himself into a new challenge at Madrid, but the offer he has been hoping for has not arrived.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

In the meantime, he has been kicking his heels in frustration, as Spurs have left him on the bench for two of their three Premier League matches.

A late twist could be on the cards, but time is running out for Madrid to negotiate a deal with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, a tough businessman.

PSG are also considering a late move, but that is not the destination Eriksen has had in mind all summer.