Jurgen Klopp Doesn't See English Teams Dominating Europe Again This Season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he doesn't see Premier League teams ruling Europe this season as they did in the previous campaign.

The Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final to win the UEFA Champions League last season, while Chelsea defeated London rivals Arsenal to lift the UEFA Europa League for the second time in six years.

Teams will discover their paths to European success on Thursday when the Champions League group-stage draw takes place, and Klopp hailed the quality across the board, per Goal's Josh Thomas:

"The groups will be incredible. I have no clue who will win the Champions League. We have the same chance like everyone else, but that is all, and no I don't see us, the English teams, dominating.

"I don't think there was ever a stronger Pot 2. It is just crazy. They should all be in Pot 1, but there is not enough space there. I don't think there was ever a stronger Pot 3. Then Pot 4 you can get RB Leipzig—wow!"

The Champions League play-offs concluded on Wednesday, when Ajax, Club Brugge and Slavia Prague became the last three teams to book their places in the group stage:

Dusan Tadic rose to the occasion and doubled Ajax's lead in a 2-0 second-leg win over APOEL Nicosia as last season's semi-finalists sealed their Champions League return (U.S. only):

Klopp also told reporters he felt the strength of the field in this competition meant there was no need to form a rumoured European Super League: "If people really think about this kind of Super League, then you don't need it."

The Super League has been raised as a potential new competition involving the continental elite and a selection of invited teams, though the idea has received mixed to bad reviews.

Klopp hailed the strength of Pot 2 in particular approaching the draw, with Liverpool hoping to make club history and successfully defend a European Cup for the first time since 1978.

The Merseysiders started even further down the pecking order en route to last season's win over Tottenham, per sportswriter Dale Johnson:

Arsenal and Manchester United will play in the UEFA Europa League this season, and it will require a great effort for one or both of those teams to account for another all-English final in the tournament.

Manchester City will once again have Champions League ambitions, while Tottenham would be hard-pressed to feature in another final following their maiden appearance last term.

There may not be much expected of Chelsea, either, with Frank Lampard in his first season at the helm and the club having been banned from signing new players this summer.

The draw for this season's Champions League group stage will take place in Monaco, France, on Thursday at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET)—and it can be followed on BR Live if you are in the U.S..