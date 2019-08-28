Report: 31-Year-Old Spencer Hawes Working Out For 76ers

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 29, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CA - MARCH 5: Spencer Hawes #00 of the South Bay Lakers handles the basketball against the Northern Arizona Suns on March 5, 2019 at UCLA Heath Training Center in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Spencer Hawes will work out with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

The 31-year-old, 7'1", 245-pounder last played NBA minutes with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016-17. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers' G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, where he played nine games. 

Hawes was drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. After three seasons in Sacramento, he joined the Sixers in 2010 and was traded to Cleveland in Feb. 2014. 

In Philadelphia, Hawes averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks across 253 games (203 starts). He also had short tenures with the Los Angeles Clippers (2014-15) and Charlotte Hornets.

More recently, Hawes participated in Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am league called The Crawsover this summer:

ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported earlier Wednesday the Sixers will also work out Joe Johnson Thursday. The 38-year-old seven-time NBA All-Star has excelled in BIG3, which he leads in total points (175), points per game (21.9), total assists (31), assists per game (3.9) and four-pointers (four). 

Like Hawes, Johnson is a former No. 10 overall pick—entering the league in 2001.

ESPN's Bobby Marks noted that Philly currently has 14 guaranteed contracts with the 15th roster spot belonging to Trey Burke. However, Burke's $405,000 guaranteed will bump to $810,000 if he's still a Sixer on Oct. 23. 

Related

    Addressing Philly's Performance in the Clutch

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Addressing Philly's Performance in the Clutch

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit

    Burke Ready to Do Whatever It Takes

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Burke Ready to Do Whatever It Takes

    Philadelphia 76ers
    via Philadelphia 76ers

    Shaq vs. Kobe: Who's Higher on the All-Time Ladder?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Shaq vs. Kobe: Who's Higher on the All-Time Ladder?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Sixers' 3 Goals: Ben Simmons Needs to Come Back with a Jump Shot

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Sixers' 3 Goals: Ben Simmons Needs to Come Back with a Jump Shot

    Ky Carlin
    via Sixers Wire