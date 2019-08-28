Report: 31-Year-Old Spencer Hawes Working Out For 76ers

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Spencer Hawes will work out with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 31-year-old, 7'1", 245-pounder last played NBA minutes with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016-17. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers' G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, where he played nine games.

Hawes was drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. After three seasons in Sacramento, he joined the Sixers in 2010 and was traded to Cleveland in Feb. 2014.

In Philadelphia, Hawes averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks across 253 games (203 starts). He also had short tenures with the Los Angeles Clippers (2014-15) and Charlotte Hornets.

More recently, Hawes participated in Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am league called The Crawsover this summer:

ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported earlier Wednesday the Sixers will also work out Joe Johnson Thursday. The 38-year-old seven-time NBA All-Star has excelled in BIG3, which he leads in total points (175), points per game (21.9), total assists (31), assists per game (3.9) and four-pointers (four).

Like Hawes, Johnson is a former No. 10 overall pick—entering the league in 2001.

ESPN's Bobby Marks noted that Philly currently has 14 guaranteed contracts with the 15th roster spot belonging to Trey Burke. However, Burke's $405,000 guaranteed will bump to $810,000 if he's still a Sixer on Oct. 23.