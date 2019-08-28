Video: Enes Kanter Says Carmelo Anthony Can Still Average '15-20 Points' in NBA

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

As Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned less than two months from the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, he continues to draw support from his peers.

On Wednesday, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter—who was part of the package the Oklahoma City Thunder traded for Anthony in September 2017—went on FS1's First Things First and let it be known that he believes the 10-time All-Star should not only be on an NBA roster but also that he can still contribute.

"So you're telling me a guy like that cannot make a 15-man roster on 30 teams? It's definitely crazy," Kanter said (around the 9:30 mark). "I feel like yes, he belongs in the NBA and he still can get 15-20 points."

He later doubled down on his stance to "Free Melo":

While revealing that he has grown familiar with Anthony after having played pickup games, Kanter noted he thinks the former scoring champion would be willing to come off the bench. Anthony himself went on ESPN's First Take earlier this month and made it clear he is willing to accept a bench role in order to continue his basketball career.

Kanter is not the first current player to back Anthony. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard tweeted his support last month.