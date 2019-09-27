A's Clinch 2019 MLB Playoff Spot with Indians' Loss to Nationals

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics clinched a postseason berth Friday after the Cleveland Indians lost to the Washington Nationals 8-2 at Nationals Park.

The club's last two postseason appearances (2018, 2014) ended in the American League Wild Card Game. Last year, the A's lost 7-2 to the New York Yankees. In 2014, a miracle 9-8 comeback by the Kansas City Royals in 12 innings eliminated them.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm in the wild card, where Oakland is headed given that the Houston Astros clinched the AL West.

The foundation has been laid throughout the regular season. Third baseman Matt Chapman and reliever Liam Hendriks both earned their first All-Star nods. Khris Davis' home run count dropped from 48 last season to 23 in 2019, but Chapman leads the team with 36 dingers along with a .247 batting average.

On Aug. 26, the 26-year-old became the third A's third baseman in franchise history (Sal Bando, 1969; Eric Chavez, 2001-02) to hit at least 30 homers in a season.

The team owns a top-10 ERA (sixth at 4.00) for the first time since 2014. Following the 80-game suspension of Frankie Montas for performance-enhancing drugs in late June—disqualifying him for the playoffs—Chris Bassitt has filled the void and leads playoff-eligible starters with a 3.84 ERA.

Mike Fiers has also emerged at 15-4 with a 3.91 ERA.

The A's last won the World Series in 1989, sweeping the San Francisco Giants.