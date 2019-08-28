NFL: Kareem Hunt Not Allowed to Be with Browns During 8-Game Suspension

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will not be allowed to be at the team's facility during his eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, according to the Associated Press' Tom Withers.

The Browns reportedly asked the league to allow Hunt to be permitted to be around the team so that he could receive extra support.

He will be not permitted to be at the team's facility starting Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Hunt's suspension stems from a February 2018 altercation that saw him shove and kick a woman at a Cleveland hotel. TMZ released surveillance footage in November (warning: video contains disturbing content):

He was released by the Kansas City Chiefs following the video surfacing, and he was also placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list. He was not arrested nor was he charged with a crime for his actions.

Hunt took responsibility for his actions during a December interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters.

Cleveland signed Hunt in February even with an ongoing investigation being conducted and a suspension looming. The league ultimately handed down an eight-game ban in March, which the running back elected not to appeal.

As for the league's latest ruling, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was disappointed that Hunt will not be allowed at the team's facility, per Withers:

Hunt will not be eligible to play until Nov. 10, when the Browns host the Buffalo Bills.