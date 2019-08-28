Former Liverpool Striker Dean Saunders Jailed for Refusing Breath Test

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Dean Saunders manager of Chesterfield looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup first round match between FC United of Manchester and Chesterfield at Broadhurst Park on November 9, 2015 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

TV pundit Dean Saunders was handed a 10-week jail sentence on Wednesday after the former Liverpool player failed to submit to a roadside breath test. 

The Wales legend, who also featured for Aston Villa, Derby County and Galatasaray during his playing career, was pulled over by police on suspicion of drink-driving in Chester on May 10. The 55-year-old was arrested, and District Judge Nicholas Sanders accused the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers manager of displaying arrogance during the process before the hearing, per BBC News.

According to Zoe Drewett of Metro, Saunders was also handed a 30-month driving ban and was told to pay £620 in court costs.

The incident happened after Saunders had visited Chester Races, where he claimed he had consumed two pints. 

Police said Saunders was slurring his speech after he was pulled over. Saunders' lawyer said the mixture of alcohol and prescription drugs taken by the Welshman might have "interacted" together.

During sentencing, the judge said: "Throughout these proceedings you have shown yourself to be arrogant, thinking you are someone whose previous and current role in the public eye entitles you to be above the law. In fact, the opposite is true—someone in the public eye should expect a deterrent sentence when they flout the law."

Saunders regularly appears as a football pundit in the UK, featuring on multiple platforms on TV and radio. The former attacker played 75 times for his country over a 15-year period.

