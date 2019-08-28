Bray Wyatt Hell in a Cell Match; CM Punk-AEW Buzz; Stone Cold WWE Return Rumor

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Wyatt Advertised for Hell in a Cell Match vs. Rollins or Strowman

The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, which is set to host the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in October, tweeted a potential spoiler Tuesday.

In the tweet, it was noted that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will face either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman in a Hell in a Cell match at the event:

While the tweet didn't specify, it can be assumed that Wyatt would face the winner of the Universal Championship match between Rollins and Strowman at next month's Clash of Champions.

Rollins and Strowman currently hold the Raw Tag Team Championships, so they are set to pull double duty at Clash of Champions.

Wyatt has history with both Superstars dating back several years. Strowman came to WWE as part of the Wyatt Family, and the Wyatt Family feuded with The Shield for a period of time, so Rollins knows how dangerous Wyatt can be.

In response to the tweet from Golden 1 Center, Strowman called out Wyatt. The Fiend was quick to respond as well:

Since beating Finn Balor at SummerSlam, Wyatt has been seen only once on WWE programming when he attacked Jerry "The King" Lawler last week.

It is unclear who he is targeting next or when he might strike, but the Golden 1 Center's tweet suggests he may get involved in the Rollins vs. Strowman feud to set the stage for a Hell in a Cell match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

If that match does come to fruition, regardless of the opponent, it will be a highly anticipated bout within the WWE Universe since The Fiend's character is so conducive to the demonic structure.

Thompson Says Not to Expect Punk at All Out

Conrad Thompson scored a major win for Starrcast III in Chicago this weekend when he booked CM Punk for a meet-and-greet and panel, but he suggested AEW fans shouldn't get their hopes up for anything more.

According to Ross Kelly of WrestlingInc.com, Thompson said on a conference call that Punk will not be appearing at All Out: "My only thing is I wanna clarify since there is speculation out there. This is not a piggyback booking. I did not book CM Punk through AEW. He is not going to be at All Out. Anyone having that expectation is probably gonna be disappointed."

All Out is running just outside Chicago on Saturday, which is the same day as Punk's Starrcast appearance. While Starrcast has run in the same cities and on the same weekend as All In and Double or Nothing, the two sides have been steadfast in saying that they are separate entities.

Even before Punk was announced for Starrcast, speculation ran rampant regarding a potential appearance at All Out.

All Out is occurring just outside Punk's hometown of Chicago, and it has been more than five years since he has done anything with a major wrestling company. Many seem to assume that Punk was waiting for a viable alternative to emerge so he could stick it to WWE.

Neither Punk nor AEW have given any indication that there will be a working relationship between them, however.

Since leaving WWE, Punk has competed in two UFC fights, and he is currently doing some MMA announcing. If Thompson's comments are true, Punk may be happy in that realm and have no interest in wrestling aside from the occasional autograph signing.

Reported Reason for Stone Cold's Raw Return

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is set to appear on the Sept. 9 edition of Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and it is reportedly a decision made by WWE to improve ticket sales.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), only about half the tickets for that show are sold thus far, so WWE wanted to bring Austin in as a special attraction.

MSG tweeted about Austin's appearance Monday, and Austin noted in his response that it has been nearly 20 years since he stepped foot inside The World's Most Famous Arena:

The show Austin is set to appear on is the go-home episode of Raw prior to Clash of Champions, and it is also the first televised WWE show running at MSG in years.

Those factors make it an important show for WWE and bringing in the big guns like Austin is a sensible way to get more people in the building.

Even if Austin only cuts and promo and drinks some beers, nostalgic wrestling fans still go wild for him, and there will likely always be a desire to see him in a WWE ring.

