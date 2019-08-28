WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from August 28

2 of 4

The feud between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic finally came to a head with their long-awaited rematch on this week's show.

Lee unloaded on Dijakovic, stunning him with a double chop to the chest. Its effects were short-lived as the heel answered with a kick that took Lee off his feet.

The strike-heavy match continued with Lee delivered a discus back elbow that stunned Dijakovic. He followed up with a slingshot cross body and a nasty lariat clothesline that turned his opponent inside out. He further punished Dijakovic, driving him spine-first on the ring apron with a uranage.

Dijakovic answered with a superkick that took Lee off the apron and a fosbury flop (dubbed as such by Nigel McGuinness on commentary) that wiped him out on the floor. Dijakovic downed Lee back in the ring and delivered a big moonsault, but could only garner a two-count from the official.

Lee caught his opponent on the top rope and elbowed away at his head. In a stunning spot, he delivered a top-rope Spanish Fly that still only managed to keep Dijakovic down for two. Chants of "NXT" rained down from the stands.

The Superstars returned to the ropes, where Dijakovic dropped to the mat and delivered Feast Your Eyes for the win.

Result

Dijakovic defeated Lee

Grade

A+

Analysis

This was a superb battle of the big men in which the action escalated, each spot becoming bigger and more impactful before the finish. Either man could have emerged victoriously but it was the relentless Dijakovic who capitalized on one mistake to pick up the win.

The video package on last week's show did such a phenomenal job of putting the match over and building excitement for it that it would have been totally understandable if the bout did not live up to the hype.

This did, giving both competitors that signature match to hang their hats on going forward.

Dijakovic appears poised for bigger and better things while Lee continues to fill the role of talented big man who finds himself just this side of the glass ceiling. Whether this bout changes things for the latter, and it should, remains to be seen.