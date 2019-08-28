Ali and Buddy Murphy's Stocks Rising and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 3

Ali and Buddy Murphy again stole the headlines and captivated audiences this week with an extraordinary King of the Ring match that saw the former pick up the win to advance to the next round of the competition.

The Superstars were no strangers to each other, having earned rave reviews for their work together on 205 Live, where they produced a show-stealing No Disqualification match.

Ali's victory Tuesday was a bit of a surprise given the high-profile role Murphy had enjoyed in recent weeks, which put the Australian front and center in the Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan storyline. Even in defeat, though, Murphy was a winner thanks to the strength of his performance.

A Superstar for whom there were zero plans until he accidentally ended up in the background of the initial near-accident for Reigns and management was forced to address it, he has made the most of every opportunity presented to him.

Ali looked to be on his way to an Intercontinental Championship feud with Shinsuke Nakamura before that program was inexplicably scrapped, so the brand's creative team clearly had significant plans for the former cruiserweight star, too.

What those two have accomplished between the ropes has not only elevated their status within the company and earned them opportunities previously unexpected, but it has also given WWE Creative confidence to find roles for other 205 Live exports, including Chad Gable and Cedric Alexander, both of whom have seen their profiles enhanced in recent weeks.

Ali and Murphy are still the stand-bearers, though, and will continue to see opportunities on SmackDown Live the more they can get fans to invest in their work through the awe-inspiring athleticism and drama they are able to create with every passing match.

Thankfully for them, the blue brand is (and always was) open to providing the nontraditional Superstar opportunities they may not have gotten elsewhere in the company. Look no further than Rey Mysterio, Matt Hardy and The Hurricane, all of whom thrived on SmackDown over the years.