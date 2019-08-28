Real Madrid's Isco Suffers Hamstring Injury, to Return After International Break

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid's injury crisis continued on Wednesday with the news Isco is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury.

The club announced the setback on their official website. Per AS, the expected recovery time is two to three weeks, meaning the midfielder will return after the international break.

Los Blancos have been hit hard by the injury bug early this season. Per Transfermarkt.com, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, James Rodriguez and Brahim Diaz are all currently sidelined.

Barcelona have also struggled with injuries, losing Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele to knocks. Sports writer Robbie Dunne believes it opens the door for Atletico Madrid to build an early lead in La Liga:

The 27-year-old Isco has featured in both of Real's La Liga matches so far, playing 15 minutes in the win over Celta Vigo and starting the 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid. He's not expected to be an automatic starter under manager Zinedine Zidane, but will likely be a regular part of the rotation.

Isco made 11 starts in La Liga last season, with the majority of his appearances coming off the bench. He played as a winger and attacking midfielder, and can also play in a deeper role when needed.

Lucas Vazquez replaced Isco against Valladolid, and in all likelihood, he'll start in place of the former Malaga man against Villarreal on Sunday. That will be Los Blancos' final match before the international break, and Zidane will hope Isco can return for their next game, on 14 September against Levante.