Robert Lewandowski Says Philippe Coutinho Will Add 'Something Special' to Bayern

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski thinks new signing Philippe Coutinho can add "something special" to the team this season.

Coutinho completed a loan move from Barcelona last week, as he seeks to reignite his career having struggled at the Camp Nou. The Brazilian became the Blaugrana's record signing in January 2018, when he joined the club from Liverpool for a reported £142 million.

Speaking to Sport Bild (h/t Elliott Bretland of Goal), Lewandowski said he's excited by the acquisition and he expects Coutinho to decide some big games for the team.

"His final ball is insane, he can be the key in important games, especially in the Champions League," noted the Poland international. "He can give us that something special. It makes us more unpredictable, which makes us more dangerous."

Barcelona confirmed that Bayern will pay around €8.5 million (£7.7 million) to take the midfielder on loan for the campaign and added the German champions can make the deal permanent for a fee of €120 million (£109 million).

Although Coutinho didn't reach the levels many anticipated he would at Barcelona, overall his record was impressive in terms of productivity:

WhoScored.com also noted that when the former Liverpool and Inter Milan man was in the side, the Blaugrana's record was better:

Coutinho made his first appearance for his new club on Saturday, as he came off the bench to help Bayern secure a 3-0 win away at Schalke. During his 33-minute cameo there were some bright moments from the midfielder, as he helped Bayern see out a routine win.

The star man on the day was Lewandowski, though, as he netted a hat-trick. After two goals in Week 1 of the season against Hertha Berlin, he's already amassed five strikes in two top-flight matches.

The pick of the goals against Schalke was an excellent free-kick:

Coutinho had high praise for the striker after yet another show of potency in front of goal:

Cristian Nyari of FC Bayern Media said Lewandowski should be considered among the best players in the game at the moment:

Bayern lost Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and James Rodriguez at the end of the previous season, so it was imperative they added some creativity to their midfield positions. If he can rediscover his form, Coutinho can help fill that void, whether it be operating from the left flank or in support of the centre-forward as a No. 10.

His inventiveness in possession and ability to shoot from distance are likely to give Bayern another dimension. Ominously for the rest of the Bundesliga, Coutinho's creative influence also means there's every chance of Lewandowski becoming even more of a goal threat in the coming months.