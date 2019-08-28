Carlos Vela Says He Was 'Really Close' to Barcelona Transfer in January

Ray Carranza/Getty Images

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela has said he was "really close" to moving to Barcelona earlier this year.

The Blaugrana were on the lookout for a forward in the winter transfer window and eventually signed Kevin Prince-Boateng on loan. The Ghana international only made four appearances for the club during his surprise temporary spell from Sassuolo.

Vela was also linked with a move at the time and has said the transfer from Major League Soccer was close to coming to fruition, per BS The Podcast (h/t Ryan Tolmich of Goal):

"It was really close. My second month for holidays, I was there with my pina colada and my agent called me to say 'look, Barcelona is calling you. They want you to play for four months then you can go back to LA'.

"I said just say yes, I don't care about the money or nothing. I'm going to start training tomorrow, give me two weeks to be a little bit fit. Barcelona, Real Madrid you can't say no. ... If it was only my choice, for sure, I'd take it."

Vela has performed well in La Liga previously, enjoying six seasons at Real Sociedad having initially moved on a year-long loan from Arsenal. In 2018, he made the switch to Los Angeles and after shining in his debut campaign, he's kicked on again this year.

On Sunday, he scored his 27th goal of the season in a 3-3 draw with rivals Los Angeles Galaxy:

In the team's previous game, a 4-0 triumph over San Jose Earthquakes, Vela scored one of the goals of the season; Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated commented on how strong LAFC have looked so far in 2019:

They lead the Western Conference by a whopping 19 points, having won 19 of their 27 games. Vela has been the catalyst behind that terrific form, as he chases the single-season goalscoring record of 31, set by Atlanta United's Josef Martinez in 2018.

Given how effective Vela has been in 2019, it's hard not to think he would have been a more successful addition for Barcelona than Boateng was last season.

The flashes of talent he has showcased this term are also indicative of a footballer who should have possibly accomplished more during his time in European football. Mexican football journalist Cesar Hernandez also thinks Vela should have done more for the national team:

For now, Vela appears focused on thriving with his current club. "I'm really happy here, playing in LA," he said. "I want to be here."

LAFC have already secured their playoff spot on the back of their brilliant regular-season displays. With Vela in red-hot form, they are currently the big favourites to clinch their maiden MLS Cup, having only played their first game in the competition in 2018.