Yankees News: Gio Urshela Exits vs. Mariners After Suffering Groin Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 28, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 27: Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees is greeted by Mike Tauchman #39 after scoring on a groundout by Austin Romine in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela left his team's 7-3 road win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday with left groin tightness, according to the YES Network (h/t Erik Boland of Newsday).

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Urshela started feeling the tightness in the third inning but that he looked fine postgame. Brandon Kuty of NJ.com noted that Boone "didn't seem too concerned" about the nature of the injury.

Urshela stayed in the game for two more framesstriking out in the fourthbefore shortstop Didi Gregorius replaced him in the bottom of the fifth. DJ LeMahieu moved from second to third, and shortstop Tyler Wade went to second.

Urshela has been sensational for the 88-47 Bronx Bombers, hitting .330 with 18 home runs and 67 RBI.

      

