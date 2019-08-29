NBA Stars Ready for Career Years

1 of 5

David Sherman/Getty Images

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

The only time LaVine gets mentioned among NBA stars is when the discussion revolves around the league's best aerial artists. But that could change this season.

He produced at an All-Star level last year—one of 14 players to average 23 points, four assists and four rebounds—but the numbers failed to resonate on a 60-loss team. The Bulls could be much improved this time around due to a healthy Lauri Markkanen, a healthy Wendell Carter Jr., a full season of Otto Porter Jr. and the offseason additions of Coby White and Tomas Satoransky.

Chicago's upgrades at point guard should lessen LaVine's need to create for others, which will put him in an ideal role as a (probable) No. 1 scorer and secondary table-setter. He isn't guaranteed to lose volume, but the extra support could improve his already encouraging efficiency (46.7/37.4/83.2 slash line in 2018-19).

Looking long-term, though, the 24-year-old could already be running short on time as Chicago's leading man. Markkanen looks primed to carry the mantle sooner than later, and White or Carter might pick it up if he falters.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Never mind that Towns is 23 years old and only entering his fifth NBA season. He might be the league's most gifted offensive big man right now—full stop. The Ringer's Danny Chau explained:

"Nikola Jokic is a better passer but even at his most assertive won't take over a game on offense the same way KAT can; Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Anthony Davis all have rightful claims at being better two-way players, but none can shoot nearly as well from distance, which might be just as meaningful to the way teams game-plan around a star."

Building off Towns' established level won't be easy. He's already producing nearly unprecedented stat lines, and there is only so much potential upward mobility for a 51.8/40.0/83.6 percent shooter.

The bigger reason he's left off this list, though, is something he can't control: the quality of his supporting cast.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in experimentation mode when it comes to building around him, and they hope "to have that formula come to fruition three or four years down the road," per Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

For now, Towns doesn't have the costars needed to put forth his best. Give Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie time to mature and Andrew Wiggins a chance to either figure things out or stop being a burden on the Wolves' books, and then we can start talking career-year potential for KAT.