Draymond Green, Warriors Agree to 4-Year, $100M Max Contract Extension

Draymond Green isn't going anywhere after agreeing to a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Green's agent, Rich Paul, said the deal will be worth $100 million over four years.

Wojnarowski added the extension will begin with the 2020-21 season, bringing the total value of Green's contract to $118 million over the next five years.

Having already re-signed Klay Thompson to a five-year contract and signed-and-traded for D'Angelo Russell, Golden State's top priority was to lock Green into a new deal.

Green took a financial hit to stay with the Warriors. His $18.5 million salary for 2019-20 was the baseline for negotiating this new deal, whereas he could have earned more than $30 million per season had he hit unrestricted free agency. A five-year contract offer in 2020 could have approached $200 million.

Playing alongside Russell, Thompson and Stephen Curry should extend Green's prime. It will also keep Golden State's core together for at least three more years.

The franchise is in a transition period after losing Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency and trading Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, but keeping the three superstars together will make it a factor in the Western Conference.