134-Year-Old Club Bury Expelled from English Football League

134-Year-Old Club Bury Expelled from English Football LeagueAugust 27, 2019
Bury were expelled by the English Football League on Tuesday, with the 134-year-old club losing its place after a failed takeover.
Per Sky Sports, the EFL issued a statement to explain why it had taken the decision:
"The EFL Board met earlier this evening and, after a long and detailed discussion, determined that Bury FC's membership of the English Football League be withdrawn after the deadline passed at 5pm today (Tuesday, August 27) without a successful resolution.
"Despite repeated requests to its owner Mr Dale over a sustained period of time, the necessary evidence in respect of how the club would meet its financial commitments, has simply not been provided and, as a result, attentions turned to securing new ownership at the club.
"At its meeting on 24 August 2019, the board agreed a short extension to 5pm today (Tuesday, August 27) to enable Mr Dale and the club to explore the possibility of a proposed sale with C&N Sporting Risk Limited, with Mr Dale having accepted their offer. Following due diligence, C&N Sporting Risk Limited opted not to pursue its interest."
Bury become the first club to drop out of the EFL in 27 years. A supporter appeared on Sky Sports News to encourage a new buyer to come forward and save the outfit.
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
"Please, please save this ground" A Bury fan pleads for someone to save his club after they were expelled from the EFL. https://t.co/6ehrKJ5sRH
Broadcaster James Pearce offered words of encouragement to stricken supporters:
James Pearce @Pearcesport
This is desperately sad. Bury fans won’t be in mood to hear this now, but this won’t be end. The club can work it’s way back up pyramid, healthier and with ownership that cares about the club. Aldershot’s crest is Phoenix rising from flames. Bury must rise from this dark day too https://t.co/NvDBb7cOV2
Bolton Wanderers could soon follow Bury out of the EFL after suffering similar ownership issues that have financially crippled the infrastructure of the club, per BBC Sport.
Bury had a successful campaign last term, winning promotion to League One after finishing second in League Two.
The Shakers featured in the top-flight of English football in 1925-26, finishing fourth in Division One behind champions Huddersfield Town, Arsenal and Sunderland, and ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United.
Bury were also two-time winners of the FA Cup after success in 1900 and 1903.
Barca Still Confident Over Neymar
PSG talks ended without agreement but Barca are optimistic