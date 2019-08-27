134-Year-Old Club Bury Expelled from English Football League

Rob Blanchette
August 27, 2019

A general view of Gigg Lane stadium, home of Bury Football Club, as volunteers help clean up the stadium in Bury, England, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Bury FC are almost certain to be expelled from the third tier of English soccer after a proposed takeover by C&N Sporting Risk fell through on Tuesday, just 90 minutes before a league-set deadline for the deal to be completed. The League One club's owner Steve Dale was originally given until midnight on Friday to prove he could pay off Bury's debts and fund the next two seasons or find someone who could. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Bury were expelled by the English Football League on Tuesday, with the 134-year-old club losing its place after a failed takeover.

Per Sky Sports, the EFL issued a statement to explain why it had taken the decision:

"The EFL Board met earlier this evening and, after a long and detailed discussion, determined that Bury FC's membership of the English Football League be withdrawn after the deadline passed at 5pm today (Tuesday, August 27) without a successful resolution.

"Despite repeated requests to its owner Mr Dale over a sustained period of time, the necessary evidence in respect of how the club would meet its financial commitments, has simply not been provided and, as a result, attentions turned to securing new ownership at the club.

"At its meeting on 24 August 2019, the board agreed a short extension to 5pm today (Tuesday, August 27) to enable Mr Dale and the club to explore the possibility of a proposed sale with C&N Sporting Risk Limited, with Mr Dale having accepted their offer. Following due diligence, C&N Sporting Risk Limited opted not to pursue its interest."

Bury become the first club to drop out of the EFL in 27 years. A supporter appeared on Sky Sports News to encourage a new buyer to come forward and save the outfit.

Broadcaster James Pearce offered words of encouragement to stricken supporters:

Bolton Wanderers could soon follow Bury out of the EFL after suffering similar ownership issues that have financially crippled the infrastructure of the club, per BBC Sport.

Bury had a successful campaign last term, winning promotion to League One after finishing second in League Two.

The Shakers featured in the top-flight of English football in 1925-26, finishing fourth in Division One behind champions Huddersfield Town, Arsenal and Sunderland, and ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Bury were also two-time winners of the FA Cup after success in 1900 and 1903.

