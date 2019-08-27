134-Year-Old Club Bury Expelled from English Football League

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Bury were expelled by the English Football League on Tuesday, with the 134-year-old club losing its place after a failed takeover.

Per Sky Sports, the EFL issued a statement to explain why it had taken the decision:

"The EFL Board met earlier this evening and, after a long and detailed discussion, determined that Bury FC's membership of the English Football League be withdrawn after the deadline passed at 5pm today (Tuesday, August 27) without a successful resolution.

"Despite repeated requests to its owner Mr Dale over a sustained period of time, the necessary evidence in respect of how the club would meet its financial commitments, has simply not been provided and, as a result, attentions turned to securing new ownership at the club.

"At its meeting on 24 August 2019, the board agreed a short extension to 5pm today (Tuesday, August 27) to enable Mr Dale and the club to explore the possibility of a proposed sale with C&N Sporting Risk Limited, with Mr Dale having accepted their offer. Following due diligence, C&N Sporting Risk Limited opted not to pursue its interest."

Bury become the first club to drop out of the EFL in 27 years. A supporter appeared on Sky Sports News to encourage a new buyer to come forward and save the outfit.

Broadcaster James Pearce offered words of encouragement to stricken supporters:

Bolton Wanderers could soon follow Bury out of the EFL after suffering similar ownership issues that have financially crippled the infrastructure of the club, per BBC Sport.

Bury had a successful campaign last term, winning promotion to League One after finishing second in League Two.

The Shakers featured in the top-flight of English football in 1925-26, finishing fourth in Division One behind champions Huddersfield Town, Arsenal and Sunderland, and ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Bury were also two-time winners of the FA Cup after success in 1900 and 1903.