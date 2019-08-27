Look: Thunder's Chris Paul Lists $8.3M, 10K-Square-Foot Houston Mansion for Sale

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Anyone in the market for a mansion in Houston with a listed selling price of $8.3 million now has someone to call—Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul.

According to Claudine Zap of Realtor.com, Paul is selling the five-bedroom and 6.5-bathroom mansion he bought in April 2018. The Houston Rockets traded Paul to the Thunder this offseason as part of the deal that brought them Russell Westbrook, and it doesn't look like the nine-time All-Star is keeping his home in Texas much longer.

Zap noted the mansion is 10,000 square feet and described as "picturesque modernism partnered with Old World Mediterranean."

Among the features are a courtyard, koi pond, 750-bottle wine case, a library, limestone-edge pool, fire pit, pool house, study, game room and home theatre.

Mansion Global shared a look at the outside of the house:

Paul will be tasked with leading the Thunder in the daunting Western Conference this season without Westbrook or Paul George, but first, he has to find someone who needs a house that can store 750 bottles of wine and a theatre all in one.