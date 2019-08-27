IUPUI Basketball Coach Jason Gardner Resigns After Being Arrested on OWI Charge

Young Kwak/Associated Press

IUPUI men's basketball coach Jason Gardner resigned Tuesday after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday.

Assistant athletic director Ed Holdaway confirmed Gardner's resignation to the Indianapolis Star.

According to the police report, officers found Gardner asleep at the wheel of his vehicle, which was stopped in an intersection around 4:30 a.m. ET Sunday. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was held in jail until his release Tuesday.

The report did not specify Gardner's blood alcohol concentration.

Gardner spent the last five seasons at IUPUI, leading the school to a 64-93 record. The Indianapolis native played college basketball at Arizona before embarking on an international playing career, retiring in 2011. He then coached at Loyola of Chicago and Memphis as an assistant.

Byron Rimm II will serve as IUPUI's interim head coach next season. Rimm II previously served as the head coach at Prairie View A&M from 2006-15, leading the school to a 115–192 record. He resigned during the 2015-16 season after the team started 1-18.

IUPUI has not posted a winning record since Ron Hunter left the school following the 2009-10 season.