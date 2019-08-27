Antonio Brown on Ben Roethlisberger Reflecting on Relationship: Shut Up Already

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

There is no love lost between Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger—at least on Brown's end.

Roethlisberger sat down with NBC's Michelle Tafoya for an interview that ran Sunday night. In it, the 37-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback expressed regret for calling out Brown's route-running that he felt led to a game-ending interception in a loss to the Denver Broncos last season.

"I wish I wouldn't have done it," Roethlisberger said. "Because obviously we saw what happened, and obviously it ruined a friendship."

"Never friends just had to get my ends......shut up already," Brown tweeted Tuesday in response.

At the time of the criticism, Brown was more diplomatic. "I've got big shoulders. I can take it," the 31-year-old said, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Constructive criticism is only for you to get better. It's not personal."

Now that Brown has been traded approximately 2,500 miles away to the Oakland Raiders, it seems there's room for the truth to get out.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.



