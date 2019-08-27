Stone Cold Set for Raw at MSG, Plans for Street Profits, More in WWE Roundup

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Stone Cold to Appear on Raw at Madison Square Garden

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is set to appear on an upcoming episode of Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

MSG announced Monday that Austin will be there live for the first time in nearly 20 years for the Sept. 9 edition of Raw:

In response, Austin noted that many of the biggest moments of his career took place at the World's Most Famous Arena:

WWE has shied away from running televised events at MSG in recent years, but with other wrestling companies such as Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AAA Lucha Libre holding shows there, WWE is back in the game.

With All Elite Wrestling emerging as an alternative to WWE, it stands to reason that WWE going back to MSG may be its way of blocking AEW from permeating the market that has long been considered WWE's home base.

The Sept. 9 Raw is the go-home episode of the show prior to the Clash of Champions pay-per-view. That event is currently set to be headlined by Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman facing off for the Universal Championship.

Earlier in the night, Rollins and Strowman are scheduled to defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode as well.

It is unclear what involvement Austin will have on Raw, but doing something with Rollins and Strowman is possible since he appeared via Skype a couple of weeks ago to congratulate Rollins on his win over Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Austin last appeared live and in person on Raw for the Raw Reunion show last month, and his promo was the highlight of the show.

Seeing Austin is always a thrill for the WWE Universe, and it will likely feel even more special when he shows up at MSG.

WWE Playing the Long Game with Street Profits

The Street Profits have been appearing on Raw in backstage segments for the past several weeks, but they have yet to make their in-ring debut on the main roster.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE is waiting until The Street Profits are fully over with the crowd before utilizing them on Raw as in-ring competitors.

By bringing The Street Profits along slowly, the hope is that it will feel special when they finally do have a match.

Rather than wrestling, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have used their gift of gab to hype up other matches and Superstars. They have essentially been tasked with running down the card and doing everything in their power to get the WWE Universe excited.

Currently, The Street Profits are still part of the NXT roster. They beat Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish at NXT TakeOver: Toronto to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships, and with NXT set to expand to two hours and move to USA Network on Sept. 18, they may be in NXT for the foreseeable future.

Since NXT is set to become a third brand on par with Raw and SmackDown, it is possible that Ford and Dawkins could simply jump from show to show as well so as to get them as much exposure as possible.

Regardless of when The Street Profits start wrestling on Raw, the way they have been utilized thus far has gone a long way toward introducing them to a wider audience and ensuring that more people are familiar with them and their unique brand of entertainment.

Reported Backstage Notes from Monday's Raw

Multiple reports have suggested that the scenes have been chaotic backstage at Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks, but a new report suggests that may be changing.

According to PWInsider (h/t Middleton), Monday's Raw in New Orleans was one of the "smoothest running shows in several weeks." It was also noted that few changes were made to the scripts.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly on a roll when it came to rewriting scripts, especially on SmackDown, but there was apparently nothing of the sort on Raw.

Paul Heyman is in charge of the red brand as its executive director, while Eric Bischoff is serving in the same role for SmackDown. Considering Heyman's long and successful history creatively, it makes sense that McMahon may be willing to give him a longer leash in that regard,

With the XFL kicking into full gear in preparation for its February debut, McMahon may not be around WWE as much as he has been traditionally in the coming weeks and months.

If that is the case, then Heyman, Bischoff and Triple H may be empowered even more, which could aid in keeping things more consistent across all shows.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).