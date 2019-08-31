Pac Beats Kenny Omega at AEW All Out After Jon Moxley Withdrew Due to Injury

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Pac defeated Kenny Omega at All Elite Wrestling's All Out on Saturday in a match that was a late addition to the card because of Jon Moxley's elbow injury.

Omega and Moxley were initially scheduled to clash in a grudge match, but the latter announced last week on Twitter that a MRSA infection in his elbow would prevent him from competing in Chicago:

With Moxley on the shelf and Omega in need of an opponent, AEW executives booked Pac to face the former IWGP heavyweight champion.

Pac was supposed to compete at Double or Nothing in May against "Hangman" Adam Page, but he pulled out of the bout due to reported creative differences. Instead, Pac and Page had a match at a non-AEW show in England.

Page went on to wrestle in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, and by virtue of winning the match, he earned the right to face Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at All Out.

Since the Pac vs. Page match fell apart, Saturday marked Pac's official AEW in-ring debut, and it came in what many considered a dream match against Omega.

The pair are widely viewed as two of the world's top in-ring performers, which meant there was a great deal of intrigue surrounding their match even if it didn't have any build behind it.

A large contingent of the crowd at All Out likely bought their tickets in anticipation of Omega vs. Moxley, so AEW ran the risk of upsetting its audience if it didn't come through with something comparable.

It is unlikely that anything other than a surprise debut from someone such as CM Punk to face Omega could have generated the same buzz and excitement as Omega vs. Moxley, but AEW still managed to give its fanbase a big-time match.

Pac was arguably one of the best all-around performers WWE had during his Cruiserweight Championship run as Neville—something that is easy to forget because he hasn't been in the spotlight much since he left the company.

Saturday marked his biggest match since he departed WWE, and with a huge win in his pocket, he could be positioned as a top guy in AEW if he officially signs with the promotion.

As for Omega, he has lost to Jericho and Pac at AEW's past two significant pay-per-view events, and he has little momentum to speak of ahead of his eventual clash with Moxley.

