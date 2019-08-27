Report: Barcelona 'Confident' of Completing Neymar Transfer Before Deadline

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2019

PSG's Neymar attends a training session at Camp des Loges in Saint Germain en Laye, outside Paris, France, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori/Associated Press

Barcelona are confident of bringing Neymar back to the club after talks on Tuesday with Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Goal, Barca CEO Oscar Grau travelled to the French capital with a delegation and reportedly offered the Ligue 1 champions €160 million (£144 million) plus additions for the Brazil superstar.

However, PSG want Portugal international Nelson Semedo as part of any deal and would accept €100 million (£90 million) plus the Barca defender. The Spanish champions are reportedly reluctant to let any of their squad depart Catalonia.

The 27-year-old left the Blaugrana for Les Parisiens for a world-record fee of £222 million (£200 million) during 2017's summer transfer window.

However, just two years on, it appears the forward could soon be lining up once again with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to form their revered attacking trident. It was felt Neymar wanted to escape the shadow of Messi by leaving Barca, but his two years in the French capital have not brought success in the UEFA Champions League to the Parc des Princes.

The Spanish team have allowed Philippe Coutinho to leave for Bayern Munich on loan with a view to a permanent transfer, and the full-time exit of Neymar's compatriot would open the door for a dramatic return for the PSG talisman.

Barca have continued to dominate in La Liga, but Neymar would be expected to help Ernesto Valverde take the club back to the top of European competition.

Related

    Valdes: I'll Get Fired If I Talk About Neymar 🙃

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Valdes: I'll Get Fired If I Talk About Neymar 🙃

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Barca Loan Out Oriol Busquets to Twente

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barca Loan Out Oriol Busquets to Twente

    Fcbarcelona
    via Fcbarcelona

    'Fraud' Ref Reported to Police

    Schalke fan files complaint after two rejected penalty appeals vs. Bayern 🙃

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Fraud' Ref Reported to Police

    Schalke fan files complaint after two rejected penalty appeals vs. Bayern 🙃

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Dalbert-Biraghi Swap Close

    Inter Milan and Fiorentina to switch left-backs on loan (Di Marzio)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dalbert-Biraghi Swap Close

    Inter Milan and Fiorentina to switch left-backs on loan (Di Marzio)

    Gianlucadimarzio
    via Gianlucadimarzio